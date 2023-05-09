White Box Servers Market to See Competition Rise | Quanta Computer, Wistron, Inventec
White Box Servers Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
White Box Servers Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years. HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on "White Box Servers Market Insights, to 2028" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the White Box Servers market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Quanta Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Wistron Corporation (Taiwan), Inventec Corporation (Taiwan), Foxconn Electronics Inc. (Taiwan), MiTAC Holdings Corporation (Taiwan), Celestica Inc. (Canada), Super Micro Computer Inc. (United States), Compal Electronics Inc. (Taiwan), Pegatron Corporation (Taiwan)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global White Box Servers market to witness a CAGR of 14.44% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global White Box Servers Market Breakdown by Type (Rack-mount Server, Blade Server, Whole Cabinet Server) by Business Type (Data centers, Enterprise customers) by Processor (X 86 servers, Non-X86 servers) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The White Box Servers market size is estimated to increase by USD 21023.9 Million at a CAGR of 14.44% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 16865.57 Million.
Definition:
A white box server refers to a type of computer system or server that is manufactured by an original design manufacturer (ODM) without any branding or proprietary software. These servers are typically designed to be more affordable and customizable than traditional branded servers.
Market Trends:
Increasing micro-mobile and containerized (portable) data centers
Market Drivers:
Low cost and easy of customization
Market Opportunities:
Increased demand for micro servers from data centers
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of White Box Servers Market: Rack-mount Server, Blade Server, Whole Cabinet Server
Key Applications/end-users of White Box Servers Market: X 86 servers, Non-X86 servers
