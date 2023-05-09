The Rise of Algorithmic Trading: Market Set to Grow Rapidly, Valued at $31,494 Million by 2028

Allied Market

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global algorithmic trading market based on component, type, deployment mode, type of traders, and region.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global algorithmic trading market garnered $12.14 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $31.49 billion by 2028, manifesting a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, regional scenario, top investment pockets, and competitive landscape.

Increase in demand for rapid, reliable, and effective order execution, supportive government regulations, and demand to reduce the costs of transaction fuel the growth of the global algorithmic trading market. Emergence of AI and various algorithms in financial services and rise in demand for cloud-based solutions present new opportunities in the new few years.

By component, the solution segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. However, the services segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2028.

By type, the stock markets segment accounted for the largest market share, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global algorithmic trading market in 2020, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cryptocurrencies segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 16.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Major industry players such as - 63MOONS, Virtu Financial, Software AG, Refinitiv Ltd. MetaQuotes Software Corp. Symphony Fintech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Argo SE, Tata Consultancy Services, Algo Trader AG, and Tethys.

By region, North America held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2028. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period

Some of the Recent Product Launches, Product approval, Announces and Merger in Algorithmic Trading Market -

• In February 2021, Symphony AyasdiAI, a leading provider of advanced AI technologies for financial services, announced the launch of its new algorithmic trading solution, Symphony Algo Trader. The solution leverages AI and machine learning to generate trading strategies that can be customized to fit specific trading objectives and risk parameters.

• In November 2020, Virtu Financial, a leading financial technology firm, announced the launch of its new trading engine, named "VirtuAce". The trading engine incorporates advanced machine learning algorithms to analyze market data and execute trades in real-time, delivering faster and more efficient trade execution for clients.

• In October 2020, Citi announced that it has partnered with Rapid Addition, a provider of trading technology solutions, to launch a new low-latency algorithmic trading platform for foreign exchange (FX) trading. The new platform leverages advanced algorithms and data analytics to provide clients with fast and accurate trade execution.

• In September 2020, S&P Global Market Intelligence announced that it has acquired 7Park Data, a provider of alternative data and predictive analytics solutions for financial services. The acquisition will enhance S&P Global's ability to deliver insights and analytics to clients in the algorithmic trading and quantitative finance industries.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

