Web Scraper Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with Diggernaut, PilotFish, Mozenda
Stay up-to-date with Global Web Scraper Software Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The Latest Released Web Scraper Software market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Web Scraper Software market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Web Scraper Software market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Diggernaut, LLC. (United States), Hangzhou Duosuan Technology Co., Ltd. (China), SysNucleus (India), Phantom Buster (France), PilotFish, Inc. (United States), Mozenda, Inc. (United States), Diffbot Technologies Corp. (United States), Apify (Czech Republic), Sequentum (United States), Dexi ApS (United Kingdom), Datopian (United Kingdom), ParseHub (Canada), Octopus Data Inc. (United States), UiPath (United States), Newprosoft (United States), Import.io (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Web Scraper Software market to witness a CAGR of 12.53% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Price Intelligence, Market Research, News & Content Monitoring, Lead Generation, Brand Monitoring, Other) by Type (General Purpose Web Crawler, Focused Web Crawler, Incremental Web Crawler, Deep Web Crawler) by Verticals (Automotive, Retail & E-Commerce, Real Estate, Finance) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Web Scraper Software is used to collect structured web data in an automated fashion. This process is also known as web data extraction. Some of the main use cases of web scraping include price monitoring, price intelligence, news monitoring, lead generation and market research among many others. The increasing demand for cost-effective and easy to implement web scraper software will enhance the market size in forecast period.
Market Trends:
• Outsourcing Lead Generation Requirement
Market Drivers:
• Rising Use of Web Scraper Software for Price Monitoring and Price Intelligence
• Demand From The E-Commerce Sector
Market Opportunities:
• Rising Use of Cloud-Based Web Scraper Software
• Growing Demand for Investment Decision Making and Market Trend Analysis
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Web Scraper Software Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Web Scraper Software
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Diggernaut, LLC. (United States), Hangzhou Duosuan Technology Co., Ltd. (China), SysNucleus (India), Phantom Buster (France), PilotFish, Inc. (United States), Mozenda, Inc. (United States), Diffbot Technologies Corp. (United States), Apify (Czech Republic), Sequentum (United States), Dexi ApS (United Kingdom), Datopian (United Kingdom), ParseHub (Canada), Octopus Data Inc. (United States), UiPath (United States), Newprosoft (United States), Import.io (United States)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Web Scraper Software Market Study Table of Content
Web Scraper Software Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [General Purpose Web Crawler, Focused Web Crawler, Incremental Web Crawler, Deep Web Crawler] in 2023
Web Scraper Software Market by Application/End Users [Price Intelligence, Market Research, News & Content Monitoring, Lead Generation, Brand Monitoring, Other]
Global Web Scraper Software Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Web Scraper Software Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Web Scraper Software (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
