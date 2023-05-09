27North Inc. and Sunshine State RVs Partnership

27North Inc. CEO's of Sunshine State RVs visiting the manufacturing facilities of 27North 27North's fully loaded vans

Our customers demand the best, and 27North delivers.” — CEO of Sunshine State RVs

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 27North Inc., a leading expedition vehicle manufacturer, has announced its partnership with Sunshine State RVs in Gainesville, Florida to expand their reach in the expedition vehicle industry. Sunshine State RVs is #1 in FL and #3 in the nation for Class B RVs. The collaboration between 27North and Sunshine State RVs will offer customers more access to 27North's top of-the-line expedition vehicle models.

Sunshine State RVs, a top Class B dealer in the U.S., will now carry a full line of 27North vans, including the popular Transit and Sprinter models. Customers in Florida will now have access to the latest advancements in expedition vehicle technology, coupled with the excellent customer service and expertise that Sunshine State RVs is known for.

"We're excited to partner with Sunshine State RVs to offer their customers the best expedition vehicles available," said the CEO of 27North Inc. "Our vans are designed to provide the perfect balance of comfort, functionality, and style, and we're confident that Sunshine State RVs customers will love them too."

This partnership marks an important milestone for both 27North Inc. and Sunshine State RVs. 27North is known for its state-of-the-art expedition vehicle technology, while Sunshine State RVs is a trusted name in the RV industry. Together, the two companies will provide customers with an unparalleled level of quality and expertise.

"We're thrilled to add 27North's expedition vehicle models to our inventory," said the CEO of Sunshine State RVs. "Our customers demand the best, and 27North delivers. We're confident that this partnership will be a great success."

The partnership between 27North and Sunshine State RVs is a testament to the growing demand for high-quality expedition vehicle models. As more people turn to van life for travel and adventure, the need for reliable, functional, and comfortable expedition vehicles continues to grow.

Customers in Florida can now experience a best in expedition vehicle technology and customer service, thanks to the partnership between 27North Inc. and Sunshine State RVs. To learn more about 27North's expedition vehicle models, visit their website and explore their offerings.

