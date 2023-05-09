San Diego-based MaximillianGroup helps Gambian poet Muhammed Dibbasey's film "They Say" get accepted to Film Festival

Film Still from "They Say", is a powerful and moving indictment of corruption and injustice. "They Say and four other short films by Muhammed Dibbasey have been collectively released under the title "OBAFA" Muhammed Dibbasey is a 24 year old Gambian who offers a unique perspective on life in the Gambia through his spoken word pieces.

San Diego-based MaximillianGroup provided artist direction and video editing for Muhammed Dibbasey's short film "They Say", its second film festival this year

"a mind-blowing reflection of a dream of opportunity" an exciting reflection of the past of a young man navigating the present” — Lift-Off Film Festival

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- San Diego-based digital marketing agency MaximillianGroup provided artist direction and video editing for Gambian spoken word poet Muhammed Dibbasey's short film " They Say ," which has been accepted to the Lift-Off First-Time Filmmaker Film Festival."They Say" is just one of four short films, all of which will screen at the film festival. The films have been collectively released under the title "OBAFA". This is the second film festival this year that has accepted Muhammed Dibbasey short films. Dibbasseys spoken word piece "They Say" is a powerful and moving indictment of corruption and injustice. The poem is a cry for justice and equality, and a call for change.Muhammed Dibbasey is a 24 year old Gambian who offers a unique perspective on life in the Gambia through his spoken word pieces. His work is both personal and political, and he is a powerful voice for change. His character in his work is Obafa Onema. Obafa's story, like that of Dibbasey’s, is one of resilience and determination, having been forced to quit high school to provide for his family after his father was killed in the war. Despite these challenges, Obafa has continued to write and create, and his work is an important contribution to the conversation about the future of the Gambia."We are proud to have worked with Muhammed on this film," said Max Barrett, Director of MaximillianGroup. "His work is important for Gambia, and we are excited to help him share it with a global audience."The credits for "They Say" include Obafa Onema as the voiceover, Muhammed Dibbasey as the director and executive producer, and Cellular Vibrations (Busumbala, The Gambia) and MaximillianGroup (San Diego, California) as the producers. The film was edited by Max Barrett of MaximillianGroup, with art direction by the same company. The cover art was also created by Max Barrett. The film is distributed by MaximillianGroup and has its country of origin listed as "The Gambia''.For those interested in watching "The Say" and other films in the Lift-Off First-Time Filmmaker Sessions Online Film Festival, tickets are available on the festival's website starting May 15th. This is a great opportunity to support and discover new filmmaking talent from the comfort of your own home.The films are also available for viewing on YouTube at https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL1HyNdOh5koBSVMde-yIxifEixvJWNajs ABOUT MAXIMILLIANGROUPMaximillianGroup is a digital marketing agency located in San Diego, California missioned on developing partnerships for sustainable economic impact in underserved communities and nations. By leveraging our expertise in digital marketing, social media, and creative talent management we are able to rapidly deploy solutions giving businesses access to global markets without the risks and hurdles that might make undertaking such a project impossible. The company has a team of dedicated professionals who are committed to changing the economic landscape of underserved communities worldwide.ABOUT CELLULAR VIBRATIONSAlthough our roots are in the music industry, Cellular Vibrations has transformed into a full-service digital marketing agency that is focused on bringing Gambian businesses into the digital age. We understand that in order to succeed in today's business environment, it's essential to have a strong online presence that drives sales and leads. That's why we're committed to providing high-quality digital marketing services that help our clients achieve their goals and grow their businesses. Cellular Vibrations is located in Busumbala, The Gambia and was Co-Founded by Muhammed Dibbasey.ABOUT LIFT-OFFAs the film industry becomes increasingly oversaturated, it is more important than ever to highlight the need to promote first-time filmmakers. These grassroots independent artists often have limited budgets but big ideas, and it is crucial to support and develop new filmmaking talent. One organization that has been doing great work in this area is Lift-Off Global Network, which has given thousands of filmmakers the opportunity to be discovered.

View "They Say" on YouTube