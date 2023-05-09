Welcome to visit Interfoam China 2023, June 14-16, in Shanghai
EINPresswire.com/ -- Interfoam China 2023, a professional exhibition for foam industry in Asia, will be held on June 14-16, in Shanghai New International Expo Center, China.
Don't miss visiting it! Register now to see the latest innovations in foam technology and connect with industry leaders. Click the link below to register:
https://bj.infosalons.com.cn/reg/INTERFOAM22/registeren/login
About Interfoam
Interfoam, as an international and professional exhibition for the whole foam industry chain in Asia, will offer a grand feast that must not be missed by experts in this field around the world.
Interfoam China will focus on latest production technology and equipment, new techniques, new trend, and new application in foam industry, and spare no effort to provide a professional platform integrating technologies, trade, brand display, and academic exchanges for its upstream and downstream as well as vertical application industries, thus promoting industrial sustainability.
As an emerging star in new materials, polymer foams bring polymers with brand-new outstanding performance through different foaming techniques. Thanks to its unique features including lightness, vibration-damping, noise reduction, heat preservation and insulation, filtering, polymer foams play a crucial role in various vertical application fields.
Exhibits Category
Polymer foam materials, semi-finished products, technical components
Metal foam materials, semi-finished products, technical components
Inorganic foam materials, semi-finished products, technical components
Foaming raw materials
Foaming agent (physical foaming agent, chemical foaming agent), auxiliary
Foaming equipment, cutting equipment, supporting equipment, testing equipment, etc.
Recycling technology, recycling equipment
Environment-friendly equipment
Adhesives, tapes, films
Universities, research institutes, associations, media, etc.
Targeted Visitors
Enterprises of foam production and processing
Enterprises of foam vertical applications:
Automobile, rail transportation, aerospace, packaging, sports and leisure, furniture, household products, safety and protection, medicine and health, electronic devices, construction materials, HVAC, electrical appliances, cold chain & logistics, industry, energy, shipping, daily necessities, communication facility, office equipment, military supplies, etc.
Professional associations, research institutes, media, service organizations, etc.
"Redefine Foams" The 2nd Foams and Applications International Forum
China, as the core of the Asian foam market which enters a golden age, occupies an important strategic position.
As one of the world-leading professional exhibitions for foam industry, Interfoam bears the mission to create new values for various application fields through exploring more foaming technologies and solutions together with excellent enterprises, experts and research groups.
On the theme of "Redefine Foams", this forum will, from the dimensions of sustainable development, academic research, technical innovation and vertical applications, discuss the innovative applications and development of foams. Six thematic sub-forums covering 70 topics will be held on-line and off-line simultaneously.
Expert Talk (report presentation)
The innovation and development of foaming technologies (report presentation + roundtable discussion)
Sub-forum 1: Sustainable Development Design & Innovation
Sub-forum 2: applications of foams in new energy vehicles and possible solutions (report presentation + roundtable discussion)
Sub-forum 3: applications of foams in green buildings and possible solutions (report presentation + roundtable discussion)
Sub-forum 4: applications of foams in green packaging and possible solutions (report presentation + roundtable discussion)
Sub-forum 5: Contributions of foams to the development of China's high-end manufacturing
Sub-forum 6: Contributions of foams to the innovative and sustainable development of sports and leisure industry
For more information: https://www.interfoam.cn/en/
Interfoam Organizing Committee
wenting.zhang@interfoam.cn
