UK Car Discount New Website For 2023

New Website

Pay After Delivery” — Gary Bennett

ALTRINCHAM, GREATER MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- UK Car Discount Ltd, a family run business and one of the UK’s leading online new car retailers has launched a new, updated website for 2023.

The site features new, advanced search functions, giving users more tools to pinpoint the exact new car or van they are looking for. The website offers 1000s of new car deals, many with £1000s in savings off list prices.

Users can now sign up on the web site and save cars/vans to their saved vehicle list, giving them the opportunity to compare and research the specification of saved models at a later time, before making their final buying decision.

“Our motto is best price first time” says Director, Gary Bennett “We offer the best possible discounts, and everything is transparent, taking the hassle out of buying a new car, which can often involve a sales pitch and haggling. We’re still here so customers can contact us by phone if they prefer, on 0161 946 3500 and they’ll be met with friendly, professional advice, no sales pressure”.

All the vehicles UK Car Discount sell are UK dealer supplied with the same warranty you get when you walk into a main dealer to buy a new vehicle.

“It’s one of the misconceptions, people often assume that online dealers are selling imports which isn’t the case with us” says Director, Brian Bennett.

“All our vehicles are UK supplied with full manufacturer warranty and maintenance agreements. We also offer free delivery to most parts of the UK and our USP is pay after delivery. Customers pay a relatively small deposit to secure their vehicle with nothing else to pay until after delivery and inspection”.

Brothers Gary and Brian Bennett started up the business back in 2003 and have maintained the core principles of the business and a USP of 'pay after delivery'. Users can secure their vehicle with a small depopsit, with nothing more to pay until after delivery and inspection of the vehicle, finance options are also available.