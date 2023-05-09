M&M International Steps Up to Support Stephen’s Children in Egypt
M&M International's fundraising efforts and non-profit expertise will help Stephen's Children provide education, healthcare, food, and other vital resources to children in need.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- M&M International—a leader in non-profit fundraising and missional transformation—is proud to provide its support for Stephen's Children, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping Egypt's most impoverished and ignored people.
M&M International's fundraising efforts and non-profit expertise will help Stephen's Children provide education, healthcare, food, and other vital resources to children in need. By partnering with Stephen's Children, M&M International is helping to make a meaningful impact in the lives of children and families in a slum district on the outskirts of Cario known as Ezbet El Nakhl, supporting the foundation's mission to create a brighter future for all.
Founded in 1997 by Canadian Maggie Gobran, Stephen's Children, inspired by "Mama Maggie's" vision of inclusivity, spreads love and care to all of Egypt's abandoned individuals, regardless of their faith affiliation.
Stephen's Children has recently established a hospital with a walk-in clinic on the ground floor offering primary care services, including dental care, pharmacy, and emergency services. The center's upper floors are yet to be completed, and more specialized medical services will be available with the help of donors.
The foundation has appealed for donations to purchase essential medical equipment, including an ultrasound machine, an x-ray machine, and lab equipment, estimated to cost $250,000. The hospital aims to be fully operational by 2025, staffed by dedicated volunteers and employees, many of whom are from the slums and share in Stephen's Children's mission.
For more than 15 years, M&M International has demonstrated a commitment to global missional transformation and financial stewardship, and they look forward to continuing their partnership with Stephen's Children. The team at M&M International is proud to support the incredible work of Stephen's Children and to help ensure every child has access to the resources they need to succeed.
Along with their missional transformation and non-profit fundraising services, M&M International also provides eco-spirituality and financial stewardship services, which serve as additional resources to help empower and equip communities worldwide.
