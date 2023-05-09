Data Dynamics named one of the Top 20 Coolest Data Management Companies in CRN's 2023 Storage 100 list
NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Dynamics, a leading enterprise data management solutions provider, has been named one of the Top 20 Coolest Data Management Companies in CRN's 2023 Storage 100 list, showcasing the company's dedication to delivering innovative solutions that enable organizations to better optimize and manage their data.
CRN Storage 100 2023 showcases the most innovative and cutting-edge data management vendors, helping businesses maximize the value of their data, meet regulatory compliance requirements, ensure data security, optimize storage, and provide secure access to data across all platforms, whether cloud-based, on-premises, or hybrid. Thanks to its comprehensive portfolio of data management solutions, Data Dynamics has been recognized as one of the top 20 coolest data management companies.
The world has become increasingly data-driven, so enterprises need maximum visibility into their data to convert it into assets. With this ethos at its core, Data Dynamics is helping organizations structure their unstructured data with their Unified Unstructured Data Management Platform. The platform encompasses four modules- Data Analytics, Mobility, Security, and Compliance. Proven in over 28 Fortune 100 organizations, the Platform uses a blend of automation, AI, ML, and blockchain technologies and scales to meet the requirements of global enterprise workloads.
In their news release, CRN wrote, "The Data Dynamics Unified Unstructured Data Management Platform includes StorageX dynamic data life-cycle management, Insight AnalytiX AI and machine learning technologies to transform unstructured data into structured data, and ControlX to help mitigate the risk of sensitive data access and misuse."
"We are honored to be recognized as one of the top 40 coolest data management companies by CRN," said Piyush Mehta, CEO of Data Dynamics. "Our team has worked tirelessly to deliver innovative solutions that enable our customers to valorize their data, get ultimate insights from it, and make decisions to stay profitable. This recognition is a testament to their hard work and dedication."
Data Dynamics provides a comprehensive range of data management solutions to help organizations structure their unstructured data, unlock data-driven insights, secure data, ensure compliance and governance, and drive cloud data management using one single software. In addition, Data Dynamics assures its clients in-year ROI on software investments, making it the perfect solution considering today's macroeconomic conditions. The four key modules - Mobility, Analytics, Security, and Compliance are built on a foundation of intelligent data analytics, AI, and automation, enabling organizations to gain deeper insights into their data and automate many of the manual tasks associated with data management.
According to Mehta, "The key to unlocking an organization's true potential lies in unified data management. Adopting a one-stop solution can help enterprise customers eliminate the use of individual point solutions with siloed data views and avoid creating a vague and scattered datasphere that ultimately becomes a liability. With a unified data management software, enterprises can gain a comprehensive view of their data, enabling them to unlock valuable insights and make informed decisions that drive business growth and innovation. Our aim is to empower our customers to fully utilize their data and maximize its value."
With an emphasis on perpetual innovation and client satisfaction, Data Dynamics is a rapidly expanding organization well-equipped to remain at the forefront of the data management industry. Its ultimate goal is to enable enterprises to achieve data democratization, allowing users of all technical backgrounds to immediately access, comprehend, and extract the greatest possible insights from their unstructured data.
The 2023 CRN Storage 100 list is available online here.
About The Channel Company:
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with their dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. They connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users as the channel catalyst. Backed by over 30 years of unequaled channel experience, they draw from their deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
About Data Dynamics
Data Dynamics is a leading provider of enterprise data management solutions, helping organizations structure their unstructured data with their Unified Unstructured Data Management Platform. The platform comprises four modules - Data Analytics, Mobility, Security, and Compliance. Having been successfully implemented in more than 26 Fortune 100 companies, the Platform serves as a comprehensive solution that empowers organizations to extract data-driven insights, secure their data, comply with regulations, maintain governance, and advance their hybrid cloud data management capabilities.
Visit www.datadynamicsinc.com or contact solutions@datdyn.com.
Kaneshwari Patil
