Otonomo Partners with Legentic for Fleet Modernization

Otonomo partners Legentic

Leveraging Otonomo Data, Legentic Enables Fleet Customers to Achieve Better Operational Efficiency

OTONOMO (NASDAQ:OTMO)

HERZLIYA, ISRAEL, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, today announced a multi-year partnership with European Fraud and asset locating leaders Legentic. Under the agreement, by partnering with Otonomo, Legentic will provide its fleet customers easier and cost-effective access to rich, actionable vehicle data insights across multiple vehicle brands.

Unlike other solutions that require aftermarket hardware, such as an on-board diagnostics (OBD) dongle to be installed to gain access to the telemetry data, Legentic can access the vehicle data and location directlyt hrough Otonomo mobility platform across it’s wide services. Moving from hardware to software-based telematics can reduce installation and maintenance costs for fleet customers and time spent managing these aftermarket devices.

Legentic is one of the first major anti financial crime Software as a Service (SaaS providers to partner with Otonomo that does not require aftermarket hardware to be installed to access fleet vehicle data. Otonomo delivers this data through open APIs and a proprietary data normalization process, reducing the customer’s need for intensive engineering investments. Delivering vehicle data through a single platform reduces complexity and administrative costs for fleet operators.

Ron Vermeulen, COO at Legentic, added: “The connected vehicle data available through Otonomo in Sjerlok helps us and our customers in Europe, US, and Canada in our daily fight against vehicle theft and embezzlement. We look forward to using Otonomo’s data in other use cases through the Legentic Platform in the future.

“Working with Legentic is another important milestone that will drive future fleet business models, strengthen our fleet offering and continue innovating in the automotive and mobility sectors using connected vehicle data,” said Ben Volkow, CEO and co-founder at Otonomo. “This partnership not only enables Legentic to expand its portfolio to serve new multi-brand fleet owners but also helps our partners focus on value creation instead of data pipelining and connectivity engineering.”

About Otonomo

Otonomo (NASDAQ: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, is igniting a new generation of mobility experiences and services and is making mobility more accessible, equitable, sustainable and safe. With Otonomo, over 100 providers in the transportation, mobility, insurance, and automotive industries are finally able to harness mobility data and insights and transform them into strategic assets and market advantages.

Architected with privacy and security by design, our platform is GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy regulation compliant, ensuring all parties are protected and companies remain privacy compliant across geographies worldwide.

Otonomo has R&D centers in Israel and the UK, with a presence in the United States and Europe.

Otonomo on Social Media

● Follow Otonomo on LinkedIn

● Like Otonomo on Facebook

● Follow Otonomo on Twitter

About Legentic

Legentic offers unique and innovative solutions focused on validation of truthful claims, exposure of fraud, and asset recovery. We collect big data from multiple sources worldwide, enriched through AI and machine learning, and converted into easily accessible digital footprints. Through our SaaS platforms, Legentic Mohawk and Legentic Sjerlok, we help our customers worldwide to prevent and fight credit loss and financial crime in a better, faster way.

Follow Legentic on Linkedin

# # #

For media inquiries, please contact:

Otonomo

press@otonomo.io