ConnectPath CX, an alternative to Symbee Connect, improves customer engagement using Amazon Connect

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ConnectPath CX, the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform powered by Amazon Connect, is quickly becoming known as the market's premier CCaaS solution.

ConnectPath CX comes with a variety of pre-built service capabilities, including messaging (SMS, Social, MMS, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger), voice, email, and other omni-channel customer touchpoints. The platform is designed to assist businesses of all sizes in improving customer interactions and driving overall customer satisfaction by harnessing the capabilities of the Amazon Connect and other AWS Ecosystem offerings.

In terms of capability, ease of use, and overall customer satisfaction, ConnectPath outperforms Symbee Connect. ConnectPath has been named a G2 High Performer on the G2 Grid in a recent comparison study. The ConnectPath CX platform boosts time-to-value, efficiency, and overall customer experience by offering seamless omnichannel support, automation, personalized interactions, and real-time information.

The agent and supervisor interface in ConnectPath is simple to use and can be installed globally in minutes. According to a recent comparison study, Symbee Connect has comparable characteristics, but they are deemed to be less intuitive and more difficult to use, requiring more effort to develop, adopt, train, and support.

Furthermore, ConnectPath, an offering by CloudHesive offers great customer care and 24/7 managed support. With a team of more than 100 Amazon Connect ambassadors and experienced specialists working closely with customers to understand their specific needs and design solutions that produce results. This degree of customized attention and support distinguishes CloudHesive and ConnectPath CX in the market.

"Our team at CloudHesive is dedicated to providing businesses with innovative solutions that help them connect with their customers on a deeper level such as our ConnectPath CX platform," said Jim Walker, CEO of CloudHesive. "We are thrilled to be recognized as a leader in our industry and will continue to work tirelessly to deliver exceptional customer experiences."

About ConnectPath CX:

ConnectPath CX is an omni-channel Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform that leverages Amazon Connect and the Amazon Web Services eco-system to provide a next-generation contact center as a service (CCaaS) solution. ConnectPath CX offers businesses a range of agent engagement tools, including multiple communication options, customer data management, internal resource management tools and analytics. ConnectPath CX platform helps to decrease time to migrate a contact center to the cloud and increases the features and functionality provided to our customer base contact center users. CloudHesive is focused on driving incremental value to our customers and helping them successfully migrate to cloud based technologies.

For more information, please visit https://connectpath.cx/

About CloudHesive

CloudHesive is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with offices in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Santiago, Chile. We are a customer-obsessed organization and are driven by delivering innovative cloud solutions to our customers. Our customers look to us as leaders in the Amazon Connect, cloud migration services and AWS managed service space.

For more information please visit: http://www.cloudhesive.com

