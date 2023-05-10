SYDNEY FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES FULL PROGRAM FOR 70TH ANNIVERSARY FESTIVAL
EINPresswire.com/ -- The momentous 70th Sydney Film Festival program was officially launched today by Sydney Film Festival Director Nashen Moodley, with a bumper line-up featuring the Australian premieres of new films including Warwick Thornton’s latest masterpiece The New Boy, starring Cate Blanchett; Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City; Celine Song’s highly anticipated Past Lives; films direct from the Cannes Competition by masters Aki Kaurismäki, Wim Wenders, and Kore-eda Hirokazu; actor Alice Englert’s directorial feature debut Bad Behaviour; and many more.
“A film festival is a gathering of diverse perspectives that offers a collective snapshot of the global zeitgeist, allowing us to delve deeper into our present reality,” said Sydney Film Festival Director Nashen Moodley. “For 70 years, Sydney Film Festival has been privileged to capture and embody these moments, presenting a rich tapestry of stories that reflect our shared desire to understand the world we live in.”
“The 2023 Festival program stands as a testament to its ambitious vision, showcasing a dynamic and expansive line-up of both emerging and established filmmakers from around the world. Through their thought-provoking films, they offer us an invitation to reflect on our shared humanity and contemplate the possibilities that lie ahead,” he said.
“As we celebrate our 70th milestone, we extend our gratitude to the city and people of Sydney, whose unwavering curiosity and passion for cinema have made this festival into an inclusive and welcoming platform for filmmakers and film enthusiasts alike,” he said.
“Join us once again at The Hub, offering immersive filmmaker talks, panels, and film-themed parties. Grab a drink and enjoy a special archive exhibition, celebrating 70 years of Sydney Film Festival and showcasing the remarkable intersection of world and cinema history,” said Moodley.
Minister for the Arts John Graham said the Sydney Film Festival is a highlight in Sydney’s cultural calendar, connecting audiences to world-class cinema and celebrating a diverse range of established and emerging filmmakers.
“The NSW Government is proud to support the Sydney Film Festival as it celebrates its 70th season. As one of the world’s longest running festivals it continues to present courageous, audacious and cutting-edge films and provides a launch pad for countless filmmakers,” Mr Graham said.
“The highly-regarded Screenability program continues to profile the immense talents of filmmakers identifying with disability, while the Travelling Film Festival brings audiences together throughout NSW to enjoy the festival experience. I invite everyone to immerse themselves in cinema and celebrate everything our premier Film Festival has to offer.”
In 2023, the Festival will present 239 films from 67 countries including 37 World Premieres and 123 Australian Premieres, bringing together hundreds of new international and local stories, with more to still be announced. The program is made up of 90 narrative feature films, including prestigious international festival prize-winners and 54 documentaries tackling crucial contemporary issues, from established and upcoming documentarians.
The full Sydney Film Festival 2023 program can be found online at sff.org.au.
Sydney Film Festival runs in cinemas 7-18 June 2023. Tickets and flexipasses to Sydney Film Festival 2023 are on sale now. Please call 1300 733 733 or visit sff.org.au for more information or to book.
**Images are available to download here.
