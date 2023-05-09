Water Cooled Capacitors Market Size to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2031 | High Energy, Celem Power Capacitors, GE grid

Water Cooled Capacitors Market 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Water Cooled Capacitors Market by Capacitor Type (Polypropylene, Ceramic, Aluminium, Others), by Frequency Rating (Medium, High), by Voltage Rating (Low, Medium, High), by Application (Heating and Melting, Resonant Circuits/RF, Medical Imaging, Plasma Applications, Wireless Power Transfer, EV Charging, Others), by End User (Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, Railways, Renewable energy, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." the global water cooled capacitors industry generated $0.7 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $1.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. The global water cooled capacitors market is being driven by factors including, rise in demand for high performance capacitors for superior thermal stability and insulating qualities across various industries, including renewable energy, automotive, and industrial automation. Furthermore, rapid technological advancement and increasing demand for high-power applications are expected to create new opportunities for growth in the water cooled capacitors industry in the future.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the water cooled capacitors market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing water cooled capacitors market opportunities.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the water cooled capacitors market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global water cooled capacitors market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

The polypropylene segment to rule the roost-

By capacitor type, polypropylene segment accounted for around two-fifths of the global water cooled capacitors market share in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. The growth of the segment is driven by high-performance polymer that provides excellent insulation qualities and is resistant to high temperatures and humidity. However, the aluminum segment would display the fastest CAGR of 8.06% during the forecast period.

The medium segment to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period-

By frequency rating, the medium segment contributed to the major share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global water cooled capacitors market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Also, the same segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 7.94% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in demand for induction heating applications in various industries, such as automotive, aerospace, and metalworking.

The medium segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

By voltage rating, medium segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global water cooled capacitors market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Also, the same segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.32% during the forecast period. This is due to the medium voltage water cooled capacitor's ability to improve the efficiency and reliability of electrical systems.

The industrial segment to rule the roost in 2031-

By end user, the industrial segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around one-third of the global water cooled capacitors market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 8.17% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by numerous significant industrial applications of water cooled capacitors, such as welding equipment, power supplies, and induction heating systems.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021-

By region, Asia-Pacific garnered more than one-third of the global water cooled capacitors market revenue in 2021 and is expected to continue its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Simultaneously, the same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 9.24% during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players-

MAGNEWIN ENERGY PVT.LTD.

Cornell Dubilier Electronics

SAILING TECH

ZEZ SILKO Ltd.

Celem Power Capacitors

Clariant Power System Ltd.

ge grid solutions

Vishay

Water Cooled Capacitors Market Report Highlights

Capacitor Type

• Polypropylene

• Ceramic

• Aluminium

• Others

Frequency Rating

• Medium

• High

Voltage Rating

• Low

• Medium

• High

Application

• Heating and Melting

• Resonant Circuits/RF

• Medical Imaging

• Plasma Applications

• Wireless Power Transfer

• EV Charging

• Others

End User

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Industrial

• Railways

• Renewable energy

• Others

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

