MABA Portfolio Company Cerus Endovascular Acquired by Stryker

Cerus was one of MABA’s earliest investments. We are thrilled to have played a role in its ultimate success.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mid Atlantic Bio Angels (MABA), a NY-based life science angel investor group, announced today that one of its portfolio companies, Cerus Endovascular Ltd, was acquired in a large transaction by Stryker. Cerus Endovascular Ltd, a UK-based, privately held, commercial stage medical device company focused on the design and development of neurointerventional devices for the treatment of intracranial aneurysms, will join the portfolio of Stryker, one of the world’s leading medical technology companies.
MABA’s investment in Cerus Endovascular (Cerus) underscores its commitment to supporting companies that it believes will greatly elevate the standard of care and products in the life sciences industry. Cerus’ products have dramatically improved patients’ lives and outcomes, and the shared objectives of Stryker and Cerus will continue to focus on positive patient outcomes for intrasaccular aneurysm therapy worldwide allowing physicians to treat a much wider range of aneurysms.
MABA Founder Yaniv Sneor stated, “Cerus was one of our earliest investments, and one in which our members were deeply engaged and played an instrumental role in its ultimate success. We are thrilled for Cerus and the exceptional results they have achieved, with a great many patients successfully treated and remaining healthy following check-ins after a period of several years.”
MABA entities in aggregate were the largest investor block in Cerus, with direct funding from its members as well as MABA’s internal investment fund, Pool II, and external co-investment fund for non-members, Sidecar Fund I. MABA’s involvement and support of Cerus, which included members active in positions on the Board to provide leadership and guidance, have yielded strong results for its early and later stage investors, and in turn positions MABA as a leading, go-to angel group both for investors seeking life science opportunities and biotech companies seeking angel funding.
Sneor added, “MABA is pleased to have supported Cerus and its management team from our initial and robust due diligence period through the recent final regulatory hurdles in the US and Europe, culminating in Stryker’s acquisition of Cerus and a very respectable return on investment for our members and investors. In only three years, we have an exciting exit for our members, individually, and for those who invested in 2020, through our internal Pools and our Sidecar Fund I, all of whom will continue to receive distributions as milestones are met over the next several years.”
Cerus Endovascular's CE Marked products, the Contour Neurovascular System and the Neqstent Coil Assisted Flow Diverter, will join Stryker's portfolio of aneurysm treatment solutions. The sale positions these products and patients to benefit from Stryker’s global reach and infrastructure, and strengthens and expands Stryker’s hemorrhagic portfolio.
About Mid Atlantic Bio Angels
Mid Atlantic Bio Angels group (bioangels.net) is an angel investor group focused exclusively on new and emerging life science companies, investing in therapeutics, devices, diagnostics, and digital health companies, with no geographic limitations. Membership in MABA is by invitation only and is extended to active, accredited investors, as well as institutional investors and pharma and device companies wishing to invest alongside the angels. MABA’s members include practicing physicians, executives within small and large life science companies, and corporate members from the industry. MABA also manages Sidecar Fund II, a co-investment fund providing access to MABA’s curated deal flow, for non-MABA members.
About Cerus Endovascular Ltd.
Cerus Endovascular is a privately owned medical device company based in Fremont, California and Oxford, United Kingdom. They design, develop, manufacture and supply Neurovascular products used by Interventional Neuroradiologists for the treatment of hemorrhagic strokes.
About Stryker
Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.
