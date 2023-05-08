Submit Release
Senate Bill 350 Printer's Number 0718

PENNSYLVANIA, May 8 - An Act providing for the administration of permits by State agencies, for a tracking system for permit applications, for the establishment of permit programs, for third-party review of permit decision delays and for annual reports; establishing the Pennsylvania Office of Transformation and Opportunity and the Economic Development Strategy Group; and providing for their powers and duties.

