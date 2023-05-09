Onsite Management Group awarded Digital Mail and Document Scanning Agreement with Conductiv
The OMG team looks forward to serving Conductiv Members with document scanning and digital mail services.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OMG, LLC (Onsite Management Group) has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Digital Mail and Document Scanning with Conductiv Contracts. Effective March 15, 2023, the new agreement allows Conductiv Contracts members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Conductiv Contracts for Digital Mail and Document Scanning services.
— Tony Fink, President of Onsite Management Group.
“The OMG team looks forward to serving Conductiv Members with document scanning and digital mail services,” said Tony Fink, president of Onsite Management Group. “These organizations can expect greatly increased efficiencies in mailroom operations, and secured digital access to important documentation throughout their enterprise.”
Digital Mail is the digitization of incoming mail processing that utilizes intelligent capture and AI technology to route to individuals, departments or integrated technologies. This solution allows users access to mail and documents throughout an organization no matter where associates may be located, all delivered directly to their inboxes.
Onsite Document Scanning eliminates those stored physical documents to free up valuable storage, and allow easy retrieval of documents through search.
Conductiv is a leading third-party spend improvement company, uniting an alliance of buyers and suppliers to transform the acquisition of services. With integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory and managed services, and a secondary GPO dedicated to activating service contracts, Conductiv unlocks operational efficiencies that have earned its customers more than $800 Million in contract savings. conductiv.com
OMG, LLC is a 30-year-old veteran-owned company providing technology and managed services for mailrooms, print centers and document scanning. We provide cost-effective solutions that intertwine effortlessly with your organization and adapt quickly as your business changes and grows. omgservices.com
