Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,851 in the last 365 days.

Onsite Management Group awarded Digital Mail and Document Scanning Agreement with Conductiv

On

The OMG team looks forward to serving Conductiv Members with document scanning and digital mail services.”
— Tony Fink, President of Onsite Management Group.
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OMG, LLC (Onsite Management Group) has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Digital Mail and Document Scanning with Conductiv Contracts. Effective March 15, 2023, the new agreement allows Conductiv Contracts members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Conductiv Contracts for Digital Mail and Document Scanning services.

“The OMG team looks forward to serving Conductiv Members with document scanning and digital mail services,” said Tony Fink, president of Onsite Management Group. “These organizations can expect greatly increased efficiencies in mailroom operations, and secured digital access to important documentation throughout their enterprise.”

Digital Mail is the digitization of incoming mail processing that utilizes intelligent capture and AI technology to route to individuals, departments or integrated technologies. This solution allows users access to mail and documents throughout an organization no matter where associates may be located, all delivered directly to their inboxes.

Onsite Document Scanning eliminates those stored physical documents to free up valuable storage, and allow easy retrieval of documents through search.

Conductiv is a leading third-party spend improvement company, uniting an alliance of buyers and suppliers to transform the acquisition of services. With integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory and managed services, and a secondary GPO dedicated to activating service contracts, Conductiv unlocks operational efficiencies that have earned its customers more than $800 Million in contract savings. conductiv.com

OMG, LLC is a 30-year-old veteran-owned company providing technology and managed services for mailrooms, print centers and document scanning. We provide cost-effective solutions that intertwine effortlessly with your organization and adapt quickly as your business changes and grows. omgservices.com

Tony Fink
Onsite Management Group
+1 502-515-7680
tonyf@omgservices.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Onsite Management Group awarded Digital Mail and Document Scanning Agreement with Conductiv

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more