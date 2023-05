MEETING NOTICE

STATE OF IDAHO

WOLF DEPREDATION CONTROL BOARD

Notice is hereby given that the State of Idaho Wolf Depredation Control Board has scheduled a regular meeting.

DATE OF MEETING: June 20, 2023

TIME: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

PLACE: Idaho State Department of Agriculture

2270 Old Penitentiary Road

Boise, Idaho 83712

The meeting is open to the public.

Idaho Code Section 74-203(5), this notice is being posted in accordance with the Idaho Open Meeting Law, Idaho Code Section 74-204.

Meeting Notice