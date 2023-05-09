Trilogy Investment Company Plans Build-To-Rent Project in Tallahassee
Breaks Ground on more than 15 acres at 1113 Virgil Road in Tallahassee for a 75 home community
Tallahassee is a strategic priority for our acquisitions team with strong fundamentals and a high barrier to entry. We are excited to have our first community underway in this thriving community.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA , USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trilogy Investment Company, a leading national provider of Build-To-Rent housing communities, has broken ground on Virgil Estates, a Reve Community, a 75 single family home community on 15 acres of land at 1113 Virgil Road in Tallahassee, Florida. The new community of single-family homes will be in close proximity to the Capitol and Florida State University, several large retail centers, entertainment attractions such as FSU sports stadiums and Tallahassee Innovation Park. The first move-ins are slated for mid-year 2024.
Virgil Estates will include three-bedroom, 2.5-bath single-family homes, with a garage, flex 3rd bedroom/office, 9 foot ceilings, full stainless steel appliance package, granite countertops, etc. Situated in close proximity to all that Tallahassee has to offer, residents will enjoy a true homeowner experience with the privacy and security of traditional, detached single family homes. The neighborhood will include boutique amenities such as, walking trails, a dog park and more that facilitate an active and social community. Our best in class property management team will organize and facilitate guest events to build community for our residents which is the ultimate mission for each neighborhood Trilogy develops.
“Tallahassee is a strategic priority for our acquisitions team with strong fundamentals and a high barrier to entry,” said Jason Joseph, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Trilogy Investment Company. “We are excited to have our first community underway in this thriving Tallahassee community.”
About Trilogy Investment Company
Led by a team of investment, development, and construction professionals, Trilogy Investment Company provides Build-To-Rent communities for residents seeking the stability and social benefits of home ownership but rent by choice or have been priced out of the competitive housing market. Located in desirable neighborhoods in proximity to good schools and major economic drivers, these communities offer luxurious finishes and coveted amenities for like-minded families and young professionals desiring rental opportunities beyond traditional apartments. Created with targeted demographics in mind, these communities offer the flexibility of rentals with the stability, privacy, and social benefits of homeownership. To learn more about Trilogy Investment Company, visit www.trilogyic.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.
