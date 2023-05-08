YEAs in EU/UK: Community clean-up at Terryland Forest (Ireland)

On the 25th of March, the Young European Ambassadors from the EU/UK organised a public clean-up at Terryland Forest Park in Galway (Ireland), a community-based natural area which acts as an important ecological corridor and the lungs of the city.

The main purpose of the event was to bring together Young European Ambassadors from the EU/UK and members of the local community to clean up Terryland Forest, promote environmental awareness, and foster community engagement. By working together to remove litter and other debris from the forest, they aimed to improve the natural beauty and health of the area and encourage greater appreciation and care for our shared environment. Furthermore, organising this activity helped to improve the visibility of the Young European Ambassadors Initiative and EU NEIGHBOURS east Project in Ireland.

As a result, over 20 full large bags of rubbish were collected, which resulted in a massive visual difference in the areas cleaned. More than double the usual number of volunteers showed up to help! Engaging as many people as possible with the forest was one of the objectives. After this clean-up, many of those who showed up expressed their interest in joining further activities.