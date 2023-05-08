Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,083 in the last 365 days.

YEAs in EU/UK: Community clean-up at Terryland Forest (Ireland)

On the 25th of March, the Young European Ambassadors from the EU/UK organised a public clean-up at Terryland Forest Park in Galway (Ireland), a community-based natural area which acts as an important ecological corridor and the lungs of the city.

The main purpose of the event was to bring together Young European Ambassadors from the EU/UK and members of the local community to clean up Terryland Forest, promote environmental awareness, and foster community engagement. By working together to remove litter and other debris from the forest, they aimed to improve the natural beauty and health of the area and encourage greater appreciation and care for our shared environment. Furthermore, organising this activity helped to improve the visibility of the Young European Ambassadors Initiative and EU NEIGHBOURS east Project in Ireland.

As a result, over 20 full large bags of rubbish were collected, which resulted in a massive visual difference in the areas cleaned. More than double the usual number of volunteers showed up to help! Engaging as many people as possible with the forest was one of the objectives. After this clean-up, many of those who showed up expressed their interest in joining further activities.

You just read:

YEAs in EU/UK: Community clean-up at Terryland Forest (Ireland)

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more