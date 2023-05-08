YEAs in Moldova: EU Talks event in Ungheni

On 23 March the YEAs participated in the EU Talks event in Ungheni, Mihai Eminescu lyceum that was recently renovated with the help of the EU, where EU Ambassador Jānis Mažeiks and EU MS Ambassadors met with young people in the Ungheni region. YEAs introduced to young people the initiative and organise a quiz about the European Union. The event brought together representatives from the EU delegation, local authorities, civil society organizations, and business leaders.

During the talks, participants discussed a range of topics related to EU-Moldova relations, including trade, investment, energy, and human rights. The EU delegation provided updates on the latest developments in EU policies and initiatives, while also listening to feedback and concerns from local stakeholders.

The talks were well-received by participants, who appreciated the opportunity to engage with EU representatives and learn more about EU-Moldova relations. In particular, local business leaders expressed interest in exploring new trade and investment opportunities with the EU, while civil society representatives highlighted the importance of promoting human rights and democratic values in the region.

Overall, more than 150+ young professionals and students had an opportunity to foster greater understanding and cooperation between the EU and Moldova. The event also demonstrated the EU’s commitment to supporting Moldova’s economic and political development and promoting regional stability and prosperity.