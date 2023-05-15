Weight of the World - Painting Exhibition & Opening Reception
The Washington DC-based collaborative painting duo of Kurtis Ceppetelli and Matt Malone's third solo exhibition with the gallery.
I think those paintings we’re doing together are better when you can’t tell who did which parts”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Duly Noted Painters: Ceppetelli & Malone - Weight of the World
— Andy Warhol
Foundry Gallery
June 2nd -June 25th 2023
Opening Reception: Saturday, June 3rd, 5-7pm
The paintings presented in Weight of the World embody the mental exhaustion, physical struggles, uncertainty pertaining to the future and lingering feelings of angst coming out of a post pandemic world. The artists work on drop cloth canvas using charcoal and a collection of salvaged latex house paint which they call an “orphanage of color”. More often than not this results in a bright color palette that masks and contradicts a tense underlying narrative of tough times.
Both artists work together in the same space, similar to jazz musicians. At times, simultaneously working on the canvas, while at other times one will step back and observe until inspired to take action again. This unspoken dialogue between the two artists results in intriguing compositions with multiple layers of meaning. Broken charcoal lines combine with loose painting to strike a balance between figurative and abstract elements. Ceppetelli and Malone’s process embodies the best of the Basquiat and Warhol collaborations from the mid 1980’s as indicated by the quote, “I think those paintings we’re doing together are better when you can’t tell who did which parts” -Andy Warhol
"Weight of the Stones" combines multiple vignettes into one composition to exemplify the hardships that arise from a shared human experience. In the foreground, a woman in a turquoise dress empties a can onto the street and is in sharp contrast to a gloomy purple-gray backdrop. The primary source of the painting, indicated by torn collaged photo reproductions, is the sculpture "Depression Bread Line", by George Segal from the Franklin Delano Roosevelt memorial in Washington DC. A work curator Chad Alligood summed up as "commenting on the alienation that the individual feels in American society."
In "Look in Her Eyes," the painters capture the portrait of a woman in profile contemplating an uncertain future. To her left, drips of paint represent past hard times. Centered in the canvas, she sits in the present, contemplating whether a small cadmium orange sun breaking through turquoise clouds signals hope for the future. "The Towman" is a modern interpretation of a Honoré Daumier work where a man laboriously drags “life” behind him, in what appears to be an ash grey landscape under the same cadmium sun.
The title of "Going Through the Motions," a scene of a woman dressed in a white apron with clenched hands wringing out a cloth, exemplifies the monotonous daily tasks that comprise the series Weight of the World. Caught in various states of labor, the subjects in "Application Forms" and "Back Breaking" are doing whatever it takes to support themselves, no matter the cost. Ceppetelli and Malone capture emotionally charged aspects of living that a majority of people tend to overlook or intentionally turn away from.
Kurtis Ceppeteilli (b.1977, Sudbury, Ont. Canada) & Matt Malone (b. 1979, Indiana, PA) live and work in Washington DC. Their work has been exhibited at The Phillips Collection, DC; Brookland Art Lofts, DC; Gallery O on H, DC; Gallery Underground, VA; NSCAD, Nova Scotia; Bus Boys & Poets, DC; Otis Street Arts Project, MD; Hillyer Art Space, DC; Art Enables, DC; Watergate Gallery, DC; among many others.
About Foundry Gallery
For over fifty years, Foundry Gallery has supported and showcased Washington, DC’s most promising and accomplished artists. As a non-profit, artist-owned cooperative gallery, Foundry offers a rich diversity of original works of art and focuses on providing exposure and recognition to new and emerging artists. This enables us to feature work not widely seen before.
Foundry Gallery was established in 1971 by four students of well-known Washington, DC painter Gene Davis in the Duvall Foundry building in Georgetown. The group grew to include more artists and after two other moves in our 50+ year history, in 2015 we moved to brand new space in a vibrant new neighborhood at the north end of Shaw on 8th Street, NW.
