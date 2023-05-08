Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

CANADA, August 5 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith, to discuss the impacts of the wildfires in Alberta.

The Prime Minister indicated that the Government of Canada is ready to help Alberta and Albertans. The leaders spoke about the number of evacuees and the situation on the ground. They also discussed federal and provincial responses to date and noted the firefighting support provided to Alberta from other provinces.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Smith explored ways the federal and provincial governments would continue to work together to support Albertans. The Prime Minister noted that work is underway to determine how the Government of Canada can best accommodate the supports identified by Alberta in its draft Request for Assistance.

The Prime Minister reiterated the commitment of the federal government to keep working with provincial, municipal, and First Nations partners to provide support in the areas affected by the wildfires. The Prime Minister and the Premier also recognized the work of first responders and emergency relief organizations in providing support to impacted communities. The Government of Canada is also working with the Canadian Red Cross to help create a fund-matching campaign to support emergency services in Alberta, if required.

The leaders agreed to stay in close contact as the situation in Alberta evolves.