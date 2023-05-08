Bledsoe County High School Receives Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Voter Registration Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Bledsoe County High School received the Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award by registering 100% of the eligible students who are 18 or older to vote.

“Congratulations to Bledsoe County High School for reaching 100% of eligible voter registration,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I commend Bledsoe County High School students, staff and the Bledsoe County Election Commission for improving their previous Silver Level Award finish by earning our Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award this year. It reflects their commitment to increasing civic engagement in Bledsoe County.”

Bledsoe County High School earned the Gold Level Award by registering 100% of the eligible students. Last school year, Bledsoe County High School earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award for registering at least 85% of the eligible students.

“The Bledsoe County Election Commission is excited to see Bledsoe County High School achieve this award,” said Bledsoe County Administrator of Elections Lisa Wheeler. “Having the opportunity to work with the high school has helped us build a foundation between the election office and the students and faculty. Voter registration is one of the ways we work together to ensure students are prepared to fulfill their civic responsibilities after graduation.”



Bledsoe County High School and 12 other Tennessee high schools in 13 counties earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award. Nine Tennessee high schools in eight counties earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award. All Tennessee public, charter, and private schools and home school associations could participate in the second annual Anne Dallas Dudley Award program.

“The student body at Bledsoe County High School is the next generation of leaders in our state and community,” said Bledsoe County High School teacher Billy VanWinkle. “It is extremely important to the faculty and staff here at BCHS, that this next generation is prepared. One way we can ensure this is by ensuring our students can and will vote in the next election.”

The Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Award, launched in 2021, is named after renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley. She helped lead the successful effort to get the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ratified nationwide and in her home state. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to pass the Amendment giving women the right to vote.

The award is part of the Secretary of State’s civics engagement initiative to increase voter registration in Tennessee and prepare students to be actively engaged citizens. For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Award and other Department of State civic engagement efforts, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

