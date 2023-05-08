Viemed Healthcare Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LAFAYETTE, La., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") VMDVMD, a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.



Operational highlights (all dollar amounts are USD):

Net revenues attributable to the Company's core business for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were $39.6 million, a new Company record, and an increase of $9.4 million, or 31%, over the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were up approximately 6% over the quarter ended December 31, 2022.



Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 totaled $1.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 totaled $8.3 million, a 15% increase as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022 which benefited from COVID-19 related revenue and Provider Relief Fund income. A reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.



The Company increased its cash balance by approximately 39% to $23.5 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $16.9 million at December 31, 2022, and increased its overall working capital balance to $23.3 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $20.9 million at December 31, 2022. The Company had no long term debt outstanding as of March 31, 2023.

The Company recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tennessee based Home Medical Products, Inc. ("HMP"), a large regional provider of respiratory focused home medical solutions, which generated annual net revenues of approximately $28 million in 2022.

The Company expects to generate net revenues attributable to its core business of approximately $40.2 million to $41.2 million during the second quarter of 2023, excluding the impact from any acquired revenues during the period.



"Our recently announced operating results demonstrate that the core business is firing on all cylinders," said Casey Hoyt, Viemed's CEO. "We are excited to amplify our robust organic growth through accretive acquisitions that create powerful revenue synergies, diversify our offerings, and build upon strong relationships with stakeholders. Our recent acquisition initiatives are the natural progression of strategic investments that create a better experience for patients, physicians, and payors, and will ultimately allow us to expand care to those in need."

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share amounts) (Unaudited) At

March 31, 2023 At

December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,544 $ 16,914 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $11,040 and $8,483 at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 16,320 15,379 Inventory 3,447 3,574 Income tax receivable — 26 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,394 3,849 Total current assets $ 46,705 $ 39,742 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net 68,438 68,437 Equity investments 1,994 2,155 Debt investment 2,057 2,000 Deferred tax asset 3,844 3,119 Other long-term assets 1,596 1,590 Total long-term assets $ 77,929 $ 77,301 TOTAL ASSETS $ 124,634 $ 117,043 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade payables $ 4,262 $ 2,650 Deferred revenue 4,698 4,624 Income taxes payable 1,247 — Accrued liabilities 12,817 11,092 Current portion of lease liabilities 397 495 Total current liabilities $ 23,421 $ 18,861 Long-term liabilities Accrued liabilities 1,010 889 Long-term lease liabilities 162 199 Total long-term liabilities $ 1,172 $ 1,088 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 24,593 $ 19,949 Commitments and Contingencies — — SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock - No par value: unlimited authorized; 38,276,389 and 38,049,739 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 17,096 15,123 Additional paid-in capital 12,087 12,125 Retained earnings 70,858 69,846 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 100,041 $ 97,094 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 124,634 $ 117,043





VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except outstanding shares and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 39,556 $ 32,255 Cost of revenue 15,552 12,512 Gross profit $ 24,004 $ 19,743 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 19,762 15,776 Research and development 780 632 Stock-based compensation 1,391 1,305 Depreciation 240 237 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (22 ) (14 ) Other (income) expense, net (81 ) (441 ) Income from operations $ 1,934 $ 2,248 Non-operating income and expenses Income from equity method investments (35 ) (323 ) Interest (income) expense, net (49 ) 64 Net income before taxes 2,018 2,507 Provision for income taxes 501 745 Net income $ 1,517 $ 1,762 Other comprehensive income Change in unrealized gain/loss on derivative instruments, net of tax — 163 Other comprehensive income $ — $ 163 Comprehensive income $ 1,517 $ 1,925 Net income per share Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.04 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 38,156,777 39,621,741 Diluted 40,016,693 40,363,456





VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 1,517 $ 1,762 Adjustments for: Depreciation 4,762 3,397 Provision for uncollectible accounts 4,131 3,445 Change in inventory reserve — (1,418 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,391 1,305 Distributions of earnings received from equity method investments 196 221 Income from equity method investments (35 ) (323 ) Income from debt investment (57 ) — Gain on disposal of property and equipment (22 ) (14 ) Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (725 ) 745 Net change in working capital Increase in accounts receivable (5,072 ) (4,221 ) Decrease in inventory 127 1,372 Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other assets 449 (68 ) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 641 (467 ) Increase in deferred revenue 74 135 Increase in accrued liabilities 1,846 58 Change in income tax payable/receivable 1,273 1,217 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 10,496 $ 7,146 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (4,681 ) (3,963 ) Investment in equity investments — (100 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 776 256 Net cash used in investing activities $ (3,905 ) $ (3,807 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of options 544 — Principal payments on notes payable — (39 ) Principal payments on term note — (433 ) Shares repurchased under the share repurchase program — (1,887 ) Shares redeemed to pay income tax (505 ) (119 ) Repayments of lease liabilities — (21 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 39 $ (2,499 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 6,630 840 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 16,914 28,408 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 23,544 $ 29,248 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for interest $ 42 $ 66 Cash (received) paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds $ (40 ) $ 1,217

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release refers to "Adjusted EBITDA", which is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides helpful information with respect to the Company's operating performance as viewed by management, including a view of the Company's business that is not dependent on the impact of the Company's capitalization structure and items that are not part of the Company's day-to-day operations. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (i) to compare the Company's operating performance on a consistent basis, (ii) to calculate incentive compensation for the Company's employees, (iii) for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company's internal annual operating budget, and (iv) to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of the Company's operational strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the Company's operating performance in the same manner as management. In calculating Adjusted EBITDA, certain items (mostly non-cash) are excluded from net income including interest, taxes, stock based compensation, and depreciation of property and equipment. Beginning with financial results reported for periods in fiscal year 2023, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes transaction costs and expenses related to acquisition and integration efforts associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions. This modification enables investors to compare period-over-period results on a more consistent basis without the effects of acquisitions. We have recast Adjusted EBITDA for prior periods when reported to conform to the modified presentation.

The following table is a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, on a historical basis for the periods indicated:

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC. Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (Unaudited) For the quarter ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Net Income $ 1,517 $ 2,438 $ 1,055 $ 967 $ 1,762 $ 4,087 $ 1,789 $ 1,566 Add back: Depreciation 4,762 4,373 4,120 3,740 3,397 3,120 2,867 2,716 Interest (income) expense (49 ) 32 42 59 64 69 75 83 Stock-based compensation(a) 1,391 1,317 1,309 1,271 1,305 1,305 1,302 1,236 Transaction costs(b) 206 — — — — — — — Income tax expense 501 1,146 456 421 745 968 1,386 1,246 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,328 $ 9,306 $ 6,982 $ 6,458 $ 7,273 $ 9,549 $ 7,419 $ 6,847

(a) Represents non-cash, equity-based compensation expense associated with option and RSU awards.

(b) Represents transaction costs and expenses related to acquisition and integration efforts associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. It is not a measurement of the Company's financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or businesses. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of ongoing operations; and other companies in the Company's industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC. Key Financial and Operational Information (Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except vent patients) (Unaudited) For the quarter ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Financial Information: Revenue $ 39,556 $ 37,508 $ 35,759 $ 33,310 $ 32,255 $ 31,962 $ 29,285 $ 27,399 Gross Profit $ 24,004 $ 22,896 $ 21,651 $ 20,390 $ 19,743 $ 19,662 $ 18,381 $ 17,625 Gross Profit % 61 % 61 % 61 % 61 % 61 % 62 % 63 % 64 % Net Income $ 1,517 $ 2,438 $ 1,055 $ 967 $ 1,762 $ 4,087 $ 1,789 $ 1,566 Cash (As of) $ 23,544 $ 16,914 $ 21,478 $ 21,922 $ 29,248 $ 28,408 $ 26,867 $ 31,151 Total Assets (As of) $ 124,634 $ 117,043 $ 119,419 $ 115,904 $ 119,007 $ 117,962 $ 115,486 $ 111,014 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 8,328 $ 9,306 $ 6,982 $ 6,458 $ 7,273 $ 9,549 $ 7,419 $ 6,847 Operational Information: Vent Patients(2) 9,337 9,306 9,127 8,837 8,434 8,405 8,200 8,103

(1)Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above for definition of Adjusted EBITDA.

(2)Vent Patients represents the number of active ventilator patients on recurring billing service at the end of each calendar quarter.