CJ 4DPLEX REPORTS RECORD BOX OFFICE FOR FIRST FOUR MONTHS OF 2023

CJ 4DPLEX's ScreenX and 4DX Theatres Report 70 Percent Increase in Box Office from 2022

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 8, 2023 /CNW/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, is off to its strongest start in box office history. The first four months of 2023's box office for 4DX and ScreenX theatres is tracking 70% higher than last year and 36% higher than pre-pandemic levels (2019) generating over $150 million through May 1.

The CJ 4DPLEX network of premium theatres recorded record growth with recent releases leading the way including 20th Century Studios, Lightstorm Entertainment and James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water," and Illumination, Nintendo and Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." The CJ 4DPLEX network also benefited from record breaking and successful event cinema releases including "BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas" and "Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate." The event cinema releases account for 11% of the company's box office to date.

Across the APAC region, "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas" were key drivers for CJ 4DPLEX's theatres. For the LATAM, EMEA and domestic marketplace "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" elevated the box office. In terms of percentage growth, the domestic box office had one of the most dramatic increases, with a 98% increase from 2022.

"We are thrilled with our year-to-date performance of our ScreenX and 4DX formats at the box office, which is coinciding with the rapid growth of both theatre formats globally," said Jongryul Kim, CEO, of CJ 4DPLEX. "We are particularly excited about the blockbuster-filled summer which just kicked off with Marvel Studio's 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,' Universal Pictures' 'Fast X,' Warner Bros. 'The Flash,' Lucasfilm's 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'. ScreenX and 4DX both provide a truly unique theatrical experience for our exhibitor partners and moviegoers around the world and its adoption is echoed in our box office numbers and global growth."

"As filmmakers, studios and exhibitors all strive to deliver immersive experiences to audiences, ScreenX and 4DX have emerged as powerful differentiators in the market," said Don Savant, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX America. "We're proud to see the growth in box office reflects this. We remain committed to playing a key role in driving the industry's overall recovery."

The combined network has more than 1,100 premium screens with the super immersive ScreenX and multi-sensory 4DX theaters.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award(R), Golden Globe(R) and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270-degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theatre, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 357 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 38 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 786 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 69 countries.

4DXScreen is a powerful combination of our super premium immersive theatre technologies of ScreenX and 4DX in one auditorium, creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers. To date, there are 44 4DXScreens installed around the globe.

