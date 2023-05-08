Bittrex, Inc. Statement on Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Bittrex, Inc. released the following statement today regarding Bittrex U.S.' decision to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy:

"Having previously announced that Bittrex, Inc. would be ceasing all operations in the U.S. effective April 30th, we have now made the decision to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court in Delaware. This announcement does not impact Bittrex Global, which will continue operations as normal for its customers outside the U.S. For those customers who did not withdraw their funds from the platform prior to the end of April, your funds remain safe and secure, and our main priority is to ensure that our customers are made whole. While the Bankruptcy Court will ultimately decide the method by which those funds can be claimed by and distributed to our customers, we intend to ask the court to activate those accounts as soon as possible so that customers meeting the necessary regulatory requirements will be able to withdraw them. Please visit bittrex.com during this process, as we will provide additional information as we receive it, and affected customers will also receive information directly from the Bankruptcy Court. We have also retained Omni Agent Solutions to provide email and website updates to customers. You can find additional information, free of charge, at https://omniagentsolutions.com/Bittrex."

