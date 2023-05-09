New Solid State Energy Source that Can Ease Climate Change Patented
ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- InventorOne-The Andrew Abolafia Co., a business located in Albany, NY, has discovered that there are large amounts of intrinsic energy stored in certain types of permanent magnets. There is enough accessible energy to make it a possible rival to fossil fuels and displace fusion power as a direction to pursue for energy because the innovations make the extraction of the energy in magnets practical and cost effective. The Static Field Converter, the name of the company innovation, converts the energy to electric power. It is a potential clean, unlimited energy source useful in the efforts to save the climate and it is ready for commercialization. A patent and elaboration can be found at InventorOne.com.
Controlled fusion research has been unsuccessful since its inception and continues to be unsuccessful despite the investment of billions of dollars. A theoretical fusion reactor, in its expense, complexity and physical extremes is very unlikely to be economically competitive with fossil fuels or any renewable energy source if it ever does become viable.
In addition tritium, the fuel for theoretical fusion reactors, is one of the rarest elements on earth. The sun, of course, is a source of free fusion power. Electric vehicles require fossil fuels to generate the required electricity although notably the power grid has insufficient capacity to handle the additional load. Conventional automotive vehicles, airplanes and ships cannot directly use wind turbines, geothermal energy, solar panels or any other renewable energy source for sufficient power. The Static Field Converter is a potential solution to that problem. In war electric power and fuel cannot be locally produced requiring vulnerable supply lines. The Static Field Converter is also a potential solution to that problem. The Static Field Converter is a practical, versatile direction to pursue in mitigating climate change and the energy crisis.
