Entre Mujeres LIVE! Launches in Miami, Connecting Latinas Beyond Social Media

With this series of events, we're helping women unlock their full potential and drive economic growth locally and beyond.” — Cristy Clavijo-Kish

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Talento Unlimited, an award-winning Latina-led boutique content marketing and talent management media company, presents the first annual Entre Mujeres LIVE!, taking place at the Westchester Cultural Arts Center located at 7930 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33155, on Friday, June 2, 2023, starting at 9 a.m.

The inaugural Entre Mujeres LIVE! is presented in partnership with Baptist Health, the largest healthcare organization in the region.

Entre Mujeres LIVE! is a bilingual event series that allows attendees to Learn, Influence, Visualize, and Engage as a community through a curated agenda of conversation and educational moments. Its mission is to provide women with a space to seek resources and inspiration as they navigate new life cycles and transitions in the United States. CEO and Founder of Talento Unlimited Cristy Clavijo-Kish identified the need for women to connect with the lifestyle creators and thought-leaders they follow daily on social media and turn to for advice, and created an opportunity for them to share space and conversation.

"We're thrilled to host this event in Miami, a city that represents opportunity for immigrants and is a thriving tech and content creation hub. With this series of events, we’re helping women unlock their full potential and drive economic growth locally and beyond," said Clavijo-Kish.

The inaugural Entre Mujeres keynote speakers are prominent women from various industries that have blazed a path in their community on a local, national, and global scale. TV host and lifestyle expert Anabelle Blum and award-winning national network correspondent for Univision’s “Despierta America” Astrid Rivera each take the stage to share how they learn, influence, visualize, and engage in their careers to achieve the success and community they’ve garnered over the years.

Additional guest speakers and attendees are an incredible line-up of South Florida superstars, including “La Voz” Finalist Adrianna Foster, popular food blogger Cari Garcia of FatGirlHedonist, healthy recipe developer and author Lilibeth Ramirez of Recetas Lily, personal finance expert Shani Curry of Purse Empowerment, and more to be confirmed.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit entremujeres.live. In addition, sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please contact team@talentounlimited.com for more details.

About Talento Unlimited:

Launched in 2019, Talento Unlimited is a Latina-led boutique content marketing media company specializing in storytelling, talent management, influencer campaigns, strategic event partnerships, and multicultural content strategy. To learn more about Talento Unlimited services and client roster, please visit www.talentounlimited.com or email team@talentounlimited.com.

About Baptist Health

Baptist Health is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 12 hospitals, more than 27,000 employees, 4,000 physicians, and 200 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities, and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

###