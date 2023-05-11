Juneteenth Celebration Gospel Voices of OC Returns to Chapman’s Musco Center for the Arts on June 10
Gospel Voices of OC is a multi-generational artistic celebration of African Americans through the lens and the influence of gospel music
I’m proud to produce our second Gospel Voices of OC and grateful to Chapman University for their tremendous support in providing the world-class venue for our artistic celebration of Juneteenth.”ORANGE , CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gospel Voices of OC, an artistic concert in conjunction with Juneteenth, will be held for the second year at Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University on Sunday, June 10. Produced by Arts & Learning Conservancy’s Founder/CEO Debora Wondercheck, the multi-generational performances of diverse artists highlight the influence of gospel music as a source of historical impact and resiliency spanning June 19, 1865 to present.
“I’m incredibly proud to produce our second Gospel Voices of OC and eternally grateful to Chapman University for their tremendous support in providing the world-class venue for our artistic celebration of Juneteenth,” says Debora Wondercheck
Co-sponsored by the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Chapman University, the concert will feature accomplishments and works of over 100 black and diverse performers in choir, dance, band, orchestra, theatre, and spoken word, including county-wide youth and adult choirs. Renowned American soul singer and songwriter Brenda Lee Eager is a featured performer.
Dr. Reginald “Reg” Chhen Stewart, Ph.D. Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Chapman University said, “Black stories must be told. Our narratives have always been handed down through song and I’m so proud to bring the vibrancy and diversity of the black experience to our little corner of the world.”
Gospel Voices of OC will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, and is appropriate for audiences of all ages. For tickets, visit https://muscocenter.org/ or for underwriting opportunities, visit https://www.artsandlearning.org or call (714) 728-7100.
About Gospel Voices of OC/Arts & Learning Conservatory
Gospel Voices of OC is a staged event with more than 100 diverse performers held annually in conjunction with Juneteenth. It was created and produced by Debora Wondercheck in 2022 and is co-presented by Chapman University’s Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Arts & Learning Conservatory. Wondercheck is the Founder and CEO of Arts & Learning Conservatory which works with Orange County school districts in providing over 600 annual scholarships to students in need while offering no-cost musical theatre, band and string classes.
The Costa Mesa-based nonprofit organization provides youth with access to quality arts programs based on the values of accessibility, acceptance, confidence, and creativity. Gospel Voices of OC is the organization’s largest and most rewarding production due to its strong message and impact. For more information, visit https://www.artsandlearning.org.
About Musco Center for the Arts
Since it opened on March 19, 2016, Marybelle and Sebastian P. Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University has been hailed as “an ideal opera house, potentially the best in the West and maybe even something more” by the Los Angeles Times.
Designed by renowned architects Pfeiffer Partners, with acoustics by world-renowned Yasuhisa Toyota of Nagata Acoustics, Musco Center boasts an intimate seating chamber with 1,044 seats on three levels and a full-scale stagehouse capable of grand spectacle or lush symphonic sound with its unique orchestral shell in place. Musco Center serves as a dynamic focal point for campus life and the broader community, giving notice that world-class arts education and artistic achievement have found a new home in Southern California. For more information about Musco Center, visit www.muscocenter.org.
