Manchin Announces $280K for West Virginia Drinking Water Infrastructure

May 08, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced $280,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR). The funding will support developing and implementing a statewide public water system supervision program to ensure every West Virginia community has safe drinking water.

“Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink and fresh air to breathe,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased the EPA is investing $280K to establish a statewide public water system supervision program to upgrade and improve drinking water infrastructure across our great state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to protect the health and wellbeing of communities across the Mountain State.”

The funding announced today will assist the WVDHHR in bolstering drinking water infrastructure across the state through maintaining an inventory of drinking water systems, managing information on public water systems, ensuring public participation occurs regarding drinking water systems, providing technical assistance to public water systems and conducting routine sanitary surveys, inspections of new water sources and other site-visits as needed.