Wickensburg to Release in the USA on May 16th
Denise Richard’s, Wickensburg, to release across North America May 16th.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto, May 8th, 2023: Ontario based Producer/Director, Richard Boddington, is announcing strong global sales for, Wickensburg, his latest feature film starring, Denise Richards (The World Is Not Enough), Julian Richings (Man of Steel), Catherine White, and Jensen Gering (Erin and Aaron.)
Wickensburg tells the story of a recently widowed mother (Richards) and her 13 year old son (Gering), who move to a new small town called, Wickensburg. Elliott, played by Jensen Gering, meets a mysterious local girl named Willow, played by Catherine White in her debut role. Willow tells Elliott about a strange curse placed upon the town by a group of witches 300 years ago. Elliott is then led by Willow on a fantastical adventure with the discovery of two ancient books, and a gold medallion. Meanwhile, Elliott’s mom played by Denise Richards, uncovers a plot by a sinister industrialist, played by Julian Richings. White and Gering must race against time to unlock a mystery and save the town.
The movie is set to premiere on major platforms like Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, AT&T, Direct TV, and Dish on May 16th.
Jensen Gering is the son of Days of Our Lives star, Galen Gering. This is Jensen’s first role. Jensen recently landed the co-lead in the Nickelodeon series, Erin and Aaron.
International rights are handled by DARO Film Distribution of Monaco. Who have previously handled international sales for Boddington’s Against The Wild franchise and An Elephant’s Journey. Pierre-Andre Rochat, President of DARO, said “Daro is proud to continue our successful working partnership with Richard Boddington, and we are excited for the release of his newest production, Wickensburg”
Richard Boddington is an Emmy nominated producer, director, writer, and editor, based in Ontario Canada. Wickensburg is his 7th feature film. Production on, Return to Wickensburg, will commence this Summer.
Richard Boddington
Forward Thinking Film Worldwide Inc.
forwardthinkingfilm@yahoo.com
