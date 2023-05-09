World Jurist Association to present World Peace and Liberty Award to U.S. civil rights icon Andrew Young

This is the highest award given by the WJA and recognizes Young's work for "social, political and economic progress for oppressed people around the world".

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This is the highest award given by the WJA and recognizes Young's work for "social, political and economic progress for oppressed people around the world."

Amb. Andrew Young, Martin Luther King Jr.'s closest collaborator, was the first Black U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, who also promoted the U.S. Civil Rights and Voting Rights Acts.

The award will be presented by H.M. Felipe VI on May 8 in Madrid during the presentation of the World Law Congress New York 2023 and the inauguration of the Rule of Law Digital Center.

On May 8, the World Jurist Association (WJA) will present to the prominent American civil rights leader Andrew Young its highest award: the World Peace and Liberty Award. It is a recognition that, as explained by the association, seeks to highlight Young's international work in favor of "social, political and economic progress of the oppressed around the world".

Born in the United States in 1932, Andrew Young is a politician, diplomat, and activist for civil and human rights. He was the closest collaborator of Martin Luther King Jr. who died at his side: https://youtu.be/LqIjO1Qqxcsc .

Young was involved in the drafting of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 in his country, and was appointed executive vice president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (1968-1970) after King's death.

A congressman from Georgia, Young was the first Black U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. From there he promoted the protection of human rights and economic progress in the underdeveloped countries of the world, and his work made this a foreign policy objective of U.S. President Jimmy Carter.

He served as mayor of Atlanta in 1982-1990, developing the city to become the site of the Olympic Games.

In 1994, Bill Clinton, Nelson Mandela and the U.S. Congress created the Southern African Enterprise Development Fund (SAEDF), chaired by Andrew Young. The purpose of the Fund is to provide funding to stimulate the creation and expansion of indigenous small and medium-sized enterprises throughout southern Africa.

In 2003, he created the Andrew Young Foundation to support and promote education, health, leadership and human rights in the United States, Africa, and the Caribbean.

"Young represents the values of the World Jurist Association. Throughout his professional career he has been an example to humanity for his defense of the rule of law and, therefore, we are proud to present him with this award," said the president of the WJA, Javier Cremades.

The World Peace and Liberty Award is the highest award given by the World Jurist Association, known as the Nobel Prize in Law. It is awarded to world personalities and institutions that have distinguished themselves for their commitment to the promotion of peace through law and the rule of law as a guarantor of freedom.

In the past, this prize has been awarded to outstanding figures such as Sir Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela, René Cassin, Felipe VI King of Spain, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and, in its last edition, to the Colombian society, in the hands of its then President Iván Duque.

The World Peace and Liberty Award ceremony for Andrew Young will close the Opening Session Madrid, which will serve as a framework for the presentation of the World Law Congress to be held in New York on July 20 and 21. The Rule of Law Digital Center Madrid, the first of the centers for the promotion of the Rule of Law in the world to be inaugurated by the World Law Foundation, will also be inaugurated.

The event will be broadcasted live thorough youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYp7-xdjrLQ