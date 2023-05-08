Post Session Report :: Monday, May 8, 2023

SB 447, PN 370 (Mastriano) – This bill would formally establish the PA VETConnect program in law under the DMVA. The program was already created administratively and is operational to determine the needs of veterans and their beneficiaries, find resources that meet those needs, and connect veterans with those resources. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 248, PN 212 (Mastriano) – The bill amends 64 Pa.C.S. § 1553.1 Veteran Owned Business Loan Guarantee Program which shall provide loan guarantees to commercial lending institutions (“lenders”) that make loans to veteran-owned businesses. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 411, PN 360 (Pennycuik) – This bill allows all disabled veterans with a 100 percent disability determination from the VA, whether or not it is a permanent determination, to purchase free lifetime fishing licenses and takes away the annual application part of the process. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 647, PN 690 (Gebhard) – This bill requires students to complete a new personal financial literacy course in high school, directs the State Board of Education to revise the relevant State standards, and requires institutions of higher education to provide information on credit card debt and money management to their students as part of orientation.

Amendment A00480 (Gebhard) – The amendment replaces language referencing the Public Employee Relations Act with general language ‘an employee organization’. The amendment is technical.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended.