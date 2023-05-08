Financial Concierge is launching executor and power of attorney services that give families a personalized experience

Toronto, Canada, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Concierge, a Canadian based company offering professional executor and power of attorney assistance to families, busy professionals and older adults is launching services to new clients throughout Ontario and western Canada.They tailor their offerings to individual client situations and apply their expertise to help build a plan, organize and later, administer their estates.

The company was founded by Jill Chambers who spent 30 years working as a nurse in a variety of settings in Manitoba. Jill transitioned into the financial services industry in 2007. Assisting a client to find daily money management support for an elderly parent sparked Chambers' interest and prompted research into financial activity management in later years. This led to the creation of Financial Concierge in 2018.

Financial Concierge started with daily money management and has now evolved into an affordable and comprehensive executor and power of attorney service. They stand apart from many other executor services firms as they do not require a minimum asset level. They are also different in that they offer professional power of attorney services for both property and personal care. Whether appointed to act directly, or as the agent for family members holding responsibility, the team at Financial Concierge works with their clients on a personalized basis and develops ongoing relationships with them.

A survey conducted by the Canadian government (Canadian Financial Capability Survey, 2019)

highlighted that 60 percent of Canadian adults do not have Powers of Attorney and 45 percent do not have a current and valid will in place. Financial analysts have estimated a one trillion dollar transfer of wealth between The Silent Generation of the 1930s and 1940s, to the Baby Boomer children - the largest transfer of wealth in Canadian history.

The Financial Concierge Family Playbook™ is a roadmap to collate all personal and financial documents in one place, in a binder or a secure digital vault. This includes documenting the client's final wishes, location of passwords, and online profiles. Working with Financial Concierge empowers clients to thoroughly understand their situation and make informed decisions about their legacy.

At the time of death, the family of the departed will be prepared with a plan of what they need to know and do to honour the wishes of their loved ones. Working with the family collaboratively to complete the Family Playbook™ before a situation occurs, educates them about the potential financial and personal consequences of not seeking professional advice or having estate documents in order. The Family Playbook™ is reviewed annually by Financial Concierge with the client to ensure information is current.

The Financial Concierge team has personal experience handling power of attorney responsibilities and taking on the role of executor. Inexperienced individuals often greatly underestimate the work, responsibilities and liabilities involved.

"We are heading into a perfect storm with the potential to devastate families. Aging baby boomers, growing rates of dementia, ballooning estate litigation and increased executor accountability are all factors. Financial Concierge team members are available to provide information sessions to prepare community, senior, and advisor client groups. We provide our clients with peace of mind - whether supporting families to do the work, or doing it on their behalf" says Jill Chambers, founder of Financial Concierge. "We are truly committed to helping people. We put our hearts into the work we do because we want people to know they can trust us and that our work will help their entire family."

