AutoScheduler to Exhibit and Present at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, will be exhibiting and presenting at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2023, which is held May 8-10, 2023, at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Lake Buena Vista, FL. Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler, will speak on AutoScheduler.AI: Grandmaster Warehouse on May 8, 2023, at 1:10 PM on Stage 1.



The Gartner Supply Chain Symposium offers attendees a one-stop-shop to access research-backed sessions, expert advice, and problem-solving with industry peers and colleagues. Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo addresses the strategic needs of CSCOs and supply chain executives.

"Statistics show that 99% of warehouses run imperfectly," says Keith Moore, CEO, AutoScheduler.AI. "They use heuristics, tribal knowledge, overtime, and elbow grease to ‘just make it work.' Frequently trucks are late, people don't show up, robotic system implementations don't stay on schedule, and much more. That's why warehouses must use a warehouse resource optimizer to dynamically improve operations and increase efficiencies."

In Keith's talk, he will discuss how one percent of warehouse sites don't have these problems because they're using a new breed of software to automate the planning function inside of the building. This software tells who is doing what, where, and when. Attendees will learn how these planning tools can turn an imperfect warehouse into an optimized one, helping sites minimize travel, reduce touches, ship on time/in full, and drive labor efficiency.

Sitting on top of a WMS, AutoScheduler uses capacity-constrained schedules to solve problems such as on-time, in-full deliveries, labor shortages, and inventory imbalances while ensuring customer demand is met. Optimizing warehouse efficiency is the best way to improve supply chain operations OTIF, and leveraging technologies such as prescriptive analytics and warehouse orchestration can help acquire what's left on the table in supply chain operations.

In addition to participating at the North America Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2023, executives from AutoScheduler will be exhibiting at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2023 conference, 5 – 7 June, in Barcelona, Spain.

Keith Moore is the Chief Executive Officer for AutoScheduler.AI and focuses on bringing the future of technology into warehousing. He works with the top 10 Consumer Goods, Beverage, and Distribution companies to drive efficiency in distribution centers. AutoScheduler will be demonstrating its product offerings at the symposium in Booth 114.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI creates dynamic warehouse plans directly injected into the WMS to optimize activities based on constraints, ensuring sites run optimally at peak performance. Our intuitive AI and Machine Learning platform, developed with P&G and implemented at P&G, Unilever, General Mills, and others, streamlines operations by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS & ERP. We provide dynamic dock scheduling, labor level-loading, inventory balancing, proactive cross-docking, redundant workforce elimination, and more. Clients benefit from prescriptive analytics to drive efficiencies and create value in the supply chain. For more information, email info@autoscheduler.ai .

About Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo

Gartner Supply Chain, Symposium/Xpo conference, delivers must-have insights, strategies, and frameworks for chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) and supply chain leaders to think big and drive real impact within their organizations. Join a global community of CSCOs and supply chain executives in 2023. For more information, visit: https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/supply-chain-us