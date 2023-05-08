President and CEO of BPM-PR Firm Monique Tatum Accepted Into Forbes Agency Council

Forbes Agency Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Successful Public Relations, Media Strategy, Creative, and Advertising Agencies

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monique Tatum, President and CEO of BPM-PR Firm, a leading independently owned public relations agency, has been accepted into Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for owners of and executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.

Monique Tatum was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Monique Tatum into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Agency Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Monique Tatum has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Monique Tatum will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Monique Tatum will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the phenomenal community that is the Forbes Agency Council. It is a testament to my firm's leadership role and expertise within the ever-changing Public Relations landscape," states BPM-PR Firm CEO Monique Tatum. "I look forward to sharing my expert insights through the Forbes Council platforms on a variety of Public relations hot-button topics that we have managed to solve in agency over the years, as well as intriguing topics that are timely within the news for the state of PR, media management and marketing."

For more information on BPM-PR Firm or quotes about the Public Relations industry from Monique Tatum, please contact info@bpm-prfirm.com or call 1.877.841.7244.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Agency Council, visit forbesagencycouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

ABOUT BPM-PR FIRM

BPM-PR Firm (Beautiful Planning Marketing & PR), is a leading public relations firm that is this week celebrating its 18th anniversary. Founded by Monique Tatum in 2005, the firm is known for crafting powerfully unique media messages that move the world by implementing innovative public relations strategies and delivering unparalleled PR campaign results. The company has established itself as a trusted partner to world-renowned global brands, enterprises, unicorn companies, and emerging startups. Industry sectors for the firm include fashion, beauty, lifestyle, technology, wellness, experts, event PR, and corporate communications. BPM-PR Firm's commitment to excellence has been recognized multiple times, notably in 2021 by Forbes as One of America's Best PR Firms. For information on BPM-PR Firm visit http://www.bpm-prfirm.com.

