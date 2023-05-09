Cadre Technologies Named an Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for 2023

Cadre and other software companies in the Inbound Logistics Top 100 offer flexible pricing, simplicity, ROI, and frictionless implementation to meet customer needs. Cadre Technologies' WMS software is named a Top 100 software provider by Inbound Logistics.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cadre Technologies is proud to announce that it has been chosen as one of Inbound Logistics’ 2023 Top 100 Logistics IT Providers again this year. As one of the most prestigious awards in logistics and supply chain technology, this recognition highlights the commitment of the entire Cadre team to providing innovative technology solutions that drive efficiency, improve visibility, and provide cost savings to their customers.

Daryl Grove, President of Cadre Technologies, explains that “our scalable WMS solutions allow customers to grow and evolve their businesses. We are proud to receive this wonderful recognition for excellent service and software.”

Inbound Logistics selects 100 companies through personal interviews, phone calls, questionnaires, and other research each year from a pool of over 300 candidates. The chosen companies provide flexible pricing, simplicity, ROI, and frictionless implementation that meet customer needs. To be included in this list was an honor for Cadre Technologies as they continue building new partnerships and developing cutting-edge technology solutions.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics is the pioneering magazine empowering demand-driven enterprises. IL's educational mission is to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and neutralize transportation cost increases by aligning supply to demand and adjusting enterprise functions to support that paradigm shift. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at www.inboundlogistics.com

About Cadre Technologies

Cadre Technologies is a leading innovator of warehouse management software for distribution and 3PL, 4PL logistics operations, and online collaboration. Products include LogiView, a SaaS-based supply chain control tower; Cadence Warehouse Management System; and Accuplus, 3rd Party Logistics WMS. The company is based in Denver, Colorado with offices in Lenexa, Kansas, and Baltimore, Maryland. Cadre is a FOG Software Group company, part of Vela Software Group, a division of Constellation Software Inc. For more information, visit http://www.cadretech.com.