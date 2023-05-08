FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, May 8, 2023

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN FULTON AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Fulton and Montgomery counties that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Wednesday, May 10, in Amsterdam and on Wednesday, May 17 in Fultonville.

When: Wednesday, May 10, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Perth Volunteer Fire Company, 4080 NY-30, Amsterdam

For more information, contact Technical Sergeant Donald Fougere at (518) 783-3258 or [email protected].

Additional Information: This is an open event. Media may be present.

When: Wednesday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Montgomery County Emergency Management/Sheriff’s Department Garage, 200 Clark Drive, Fultonville

For more information, contact Suzanne Stegich at (518) 853-3531 or [email protected]

These events are part of a year-round safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free car seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you.

