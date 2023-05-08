NTH DEGREE ORTHODONTICS CELEBRATES 50 YEARS OF SERVING SOUTH CAROLINA COMMUNITIES
Nth Degree Orthodontics marks 50 years of serving the Upstate of South Carolina.EAST SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nth Degree Orthodontics, a leading orthodontic practice, is proud to announce the celebration of its 50th anniversary of serving communities in the Upstate of South Carolina.
The practice has been dedicated to providing exceptional orthodontic care to patients of all ages since their doctors began practicing in 1973. With the merger of Nease and Higginbotham Orthodontics and Live Laugh Smile Orthodontics in July of 2019, the team expanded to include a total of 4 experienced orthodontists: Dr. Nease, Dr. Thomas, Dr. Horvath, and Dr. Higginbotham. This merger allowed Nth Degree Orthodontics to reaffirm their commitment to patient excellence and expand their services to families throughout the Upstate of South Carolina.
Over the years, the practice has helped tens of thousands of people achieve beautiful, healthy smiles, and they remain dedicated to providing top-notch care to the community. Their doctors and staff have stayed current with orthodontic advancements, and adapted techniques and technologies proven to increase patient experience and comfort. Today, the practice offers modern and efficient treatments including Damon™ self-ligating braces, Invisalign® or Spark™ clear aligners, and many more.
Nth Degree Orthodontics stands with the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) recommendation that every child should receive an orthodontic evaluation by age 7. The practice holds a standing offer on complimentary orthodontic exams for all new patients (a value of up to $400).
About Nth Degree Orthodontics
Nth Degree Orthodontics is a trusted provider of exceptional orthodontic care for families in the Upstate of South Carolina. The practice offers modern treatment options and personalized care with a small-town familiarity. Whether a patient requires self-ligating braces or clear aligners, the Nth Degree team is dedicated to ensuring the best possible treatment in a comfortable and friendly environment. Visit www.nthdegreeorthodontics.com/ to learn more about the practice and its commitment to creating healthy, beautiful smiles for the Upstate.
Eric Nease & Alex Thomas
Nth Degree Orthodontics
+1 864-579-7700
info@nthdegreeorthodontics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram