Digital Thought Leaders Release Comprehensive Digital Outlook Report 2023 for Nonprofit Organizations
New Digital Outlook Survey Finds That Nonprofits Are Facing New Challenges and Opportunities in 2023
A new digital outlook report by hjc, Fundraise Up, Care2 and Tatango (https://www.tatango.com), has found that nonprofits are facing a number of new challenges and opportunities in 2023. The survey, which surveyed over 1,000 nonprofits, found that the biggest challenges facing nonprofits are:
*** A rapidly evolving digital landscape: Nonprofits are struggling to keep up with the rapidly evolving digital landscape. New technologies are emerging all the time, and it can be difficult for nonprofits to keep up with the latest trends.
*** A lack of training on new digital strategies and tactics: Many nonprofits do not have the training they need to implement new digital strategies and tactics. This can lead to missed opportunities and decreased effectiveness.
*** An unclear or missing vision/strategy: Many nonprofits do not have a clear vision or strategy for their digital efforts. This can lead to a lack of focus and wasted resources.
Michael Johnston, Founder and President of hjc, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaborative effort: "After 30 years in the sector we've always been surprised by the dearth of industry reports, especially ones that have a multi-year perspective. It's why hjc and its partners got the Digital Outlook Report off the ground back in 2015. And we've made sure this report doesn't just look at the minutiae of digital (e.g., open rates, click-throughs), but gives social change organizations an industry sense of what it will take internally to be better digitally – staffing, skills, cooperation, and more.”
Despite these challenges, the survey also found that nonprofits are facing a number of opportunities in 2023. These opportunities include:
*** The rise of new technologies: New technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, can be used to improve the effectiveness of nonprofits' digital efforts.
*** The increasing importance of data: Data is becoming increasingly important for nonprofits. By collecting and analyzing data, nonprofits can gain insights into their donors and supporters, which can help them to improve their fundraising and outreach efforts.
*** The growing popularity of social media: Social media is a powerful tool that can be used to connect with donors and supporters. By using social media effectively, nonprofits can raise awareness about their cause and generate donations.
The survey's findings suggest that nonprofits need to embrace the digital landscape in order to be successful in 2023. By investing in training, developing a clear vision and strategy, and using new technologies effectively, nonprofits can overcome the challenges they face and take advantage of the opportunities that are available.
Industry expert Salvatore Salpietro, Chief Partner Officer of Fundraise Up, also shared their thoughts about the report: "The Digital Outlook Report takes a hard look at the space and delivers some hard truths. Donors have expectations set by the for-profit space, where they are consumers. Digital is no longer an optional channel nor one that takes a backseat. Every channel and fundraising method is impacted by digital. This report helps nonprofits metabolize this information in an actionable way. It reflects the work we do every day at Fundraise Up: empower nonprofits to level the playing field and meet expectations.”
This report is more than just data – it's a jumping-off point for engaging discussions, diverse viewpoints, and shared learning experiences. The future is bright and full of possibilities for nonprofit organizations that can successfully harness the power of digital transformation.
Nonprofit fundraisers and marketers are facing a rapidly changing environment, and those changes are only accelerating. Eric Rardin, Chief Revenue Officer had this to say about the report: "Digital innovation is critical to the success of nonprofit marketers and fundraisers. This report arms them with an understanding of the trends, ongoing challenges, and future opportunities in the digital landscape so they can make informed decisions about their digital strategies."
“This report illuminates the real challenges and opportunities that nonprofits face daily. The digital toolbox has clearly expanded. Yet, their time and resources have not. Nonprofits need to continually rebalance the tools & tactics they use for their organization to maximize fundraising. Consumer preferences have shifted and the way to connect with donors has evolved including via mobile. Tatango is encouraged to continue helping nonprofits prioritize resources to make the greatest impact.” - Geoff Alexander, Chief Marketing Officer, tatango.com
About hjc:
hjc is an integrated fundraising agency that has been serving nonprofits like yours for over three decades. Founded in 1992 by Michael Johnston, hjc has worked with hundreds of nonprofit organizations in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, raising billions of dollars through award-winning digital and integrated campaigns, website development, and fundraising and CRM platform implementations.
About Care2:
Care2 is the world's largest social network for good, with over 50 million people standing together to start petitions and share stories that inspire action. Leading nonprofit organizations around the world trust Care2 as their preferred source for recruiting new members, supporters, and donors online.
About Tatango:
Since 2007, nonprofits and political campaigns have used Tatango's leading-edge software to create meaningful text message conversations with donors, raising hundreds of millions of dollars. Designed for high-volume senders, Tatango's user-friendly technology ensures every client can fully realize the power of text messaging within their organization.
About Fundraise Up:
Fundraise Up is an innovative technology company that helps nonprofits engage more supporters and grow revenue through a donation platform optimized to increase conversions, enable modern payment methods, and personalize the donor experience. Trusted by global organizations like UNICEF USA, The Salvation Army UK, American Heart Association, and others, Fundraise Up unlocks the world's generosity potential.
