Governor Shapiro Visits the West Shore Senior Center in Cumberland County to Highlight Proposal to Expand the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program

Governor Shapiro’s plan raises the maximum rebate for seniors from $650 to $1,000, increases the income cap to $45,000 a year, and makes 175,000 more Pennsylvanians eligible to qualify for the program

Under Governor Shapiro’s plan, it’s estimated that more than 5,000 Pennsylvanians in Cumberland and Dauphin counties alone would newly qualify for the rebate

New Cumberland, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro visited the West Shore Senior Center in Cumberland County to highlight his proposal to expand the Property Tax/Rent Rebate for Pennsylvania seniors. Governor Shapiro prioritizes lowering costs for Pennsylvanian families in his budget and his commonsense proposal provides a lifeline for Pennsylvania renters and homeowners who need it most and helps seniors across the Commonwealth stay in their homes.

Governor Shapiro’s budget proposal raises the maximum rebate for seniors from $650 to $1,000, increases the income cap for renters and homeowners to $45,000 a year, and ties the cap to increases in the cost of living. Under the Governor’s plan, nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvanians will qualify for the PTRR program – including an estimated 5,000 in Cumberland and Dauphin counties – and many of the 400,000 people who already qualify will see their rebates nearly double.

“The Property Tax/Rent Rebate program is a lifeline for many Pennsylvanians, especially seniors who live on fixed incomes. My budget puts money back in their pockets by updating this critically important rebate for the first time in 17 years,” said Governor Shapiro. “All across our Commonwealth, Pennsylvanians are deal with rising costs – my proposal would deliver real relief and put more money back in people’s pockets. I know lawmakers on both sides of the aisle support this step, and it is long past time to expand this key program and help more seniors stay in their homes by raising the maximum rebate and increasing the income cap for renters and homeowners.”

“I was shocked to learn that the cost-of-living increase for this program has not been made for seniors for nearly two decades. We’ve all seen how costs have gone up over those nearly two decades, and I was shocked to see that for renters it was 35 years,” said West Shore Senior Center member Diane Salerno. “We’re not invisible, we won’t be treated as such, and this man recognizes this, and he is going to make sure that we are not forgotten, overlooked, or pushed to the corner.”

“As we all know, Pennsylvania is home to a rapidly aging population, and Governor Shapiro recognizes the importance of ensuring that older adults have the choice to stay in their homes,” said Alicia Titus, Senior Vice President of Messiah Lifeways. “His Administration is taking steps to address this issue by investing in programs and policies that promote affordable housing for older Pennsylvanians, including the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program. We are thankful that the Governor is here with us today to discuss this important topic.”

In 2020, over 14,000 people in Cumberland and Dauphin Counties alone depended on these rebates. The Governor’s budget proposes critical investments to help Pennsylvanians stay in their homes, making more Pennsylvanians eligible for this important lifeline as they face inflation and rising costs. The proposed expansion of the program will help seniors who already depend on these rebates in every Pennsylvania county – including more than 14,000 in York, more than 8,000 in Dauphin, more than 6,000 in Cumberland, and more than 1,000 in Perry counties.

Governor Shapiro unveiled his first budget proposal filled with commonsense solutions to the most pressing issues Pennsylvanians face in March. Visit Governor Shapiro’s budget website to learn more about how his commonsense proposal will lower costs for Pennsylvania families and address the most pressing issues they face.

