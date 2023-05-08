Submit Release
Aaron Beatty Named 2023 Salesforce Marketing Champion

Photo of Aaron Beatty

Aaron Beatty, CEO of Engage Evolution

Engage Evolution CEO named by Salesforce as a Marketing Champion for 2023

2023 Salesforce Marketing Champions exemplify innovation & expertise, driving impactful results. I'm incredibly honored to be part of this prestigious program, and to share my knowledge and expertise.”
— Aaron Beatty, CEO Engage Evolution
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Engage Evolution, a Certified Salesforce Marketing Cloud partner, is proud to announce that its CEO, Aaron Beatty, has been named a 2023 Salesforce Marketing Champion.

The Salesforce Marketing Champion program recognizes individuals who have achieved expert-level product knowledge and serve as active and involved leaders in the Trailblazer Community.

Aaron Beatty has been a Salesforce user since 2011 and has been a Salesforce Certified Administrator since 2012. He has been a Salesforce Certified Marketing Cloud Consultant since 2016 and has been a Salesforce Certified Marketing Cloud Email Specialist since 2017.

Aaron has been a leader in the Salesforce community since 2011, and has been a leader in the Salesforce Marketing Cloud community since 2016. He has been a speaker at multiple Salesforce events, and has been a leader in the Salesforce Marketing Cloud User Group since 2017.

Aaron is passionate about helping companies get the most out of their Salesforce Marketing Cloud investments and is committed to helping companies achieve their marketing goals.

"The 2023 Salesforce Marketing Champion program is a testament to the power of collaboration, innovation, and expertise within the marketing community. As we forge ahead in this ever-evolving digital landscape, this program empowers marketing professionals to excel and create meaningful impact for their organizations and clients. It's a great honor to be associated with such a prestigious program that fosters growth, recognizes talent, and promotes success in the industry." - Aaron Beatty

Engage Evolution is a Certified Salesforce Marketing Cloud partner and can help with all of your Marketing Cloud needs.

For more information, please contact Engage Evolution at contact@engageevolution.com.

