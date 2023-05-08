Susan Ciardullo to Succeed Fred Lockhart as Executive Director, Arizona Private School Association

PHOENIX, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arizona Private School Association (APSA), the voice for Private Postsecondary Education Institutions in Arizona, has voted in Susan Ciardullo as their new Executive Director. Ciardullo takes on the role following the retirement of the APSA's current Executive Director, Fred Lockhart.

For the past 25 years, Lockhart has dedicated his professional life to representing and supporting Arizona's Private Postsecondary Education Institutions.

"From Capitol Hill, to the Arizona State Legislature, to the campuses of member schools, it's been an honor to get to know and represent Arizona's private schools and colleges. I'm confident that under Susan's leadership, the APSA will continue to grow and help our member schools maintain the highest level of quality in both standards of education and student outcomes," said Lockhart.

Ciardullo assumes the role following 19 years of tenure as a member of the APSA Board of Directors. Beyond that, Ciardullo has been appointed to several Arizona government commission and board positions pertaining to Education and Workforce Development, including:

Arizona Commission for Postsecondary Education, Chairwoman

City of Phoenix Business and Workforce Development Board, Member

Arizona State Board for Private Postsecondary Education, Member

In her new role, Ciardullo intends to use her extensive experience to build upon Lockhart's legacy by increasing member school benefits in key areas, including:

Visibility - Improved visibility via the APSA Website and Social Media outlets, highlighting positive impacts that Arizona's Private Postsecondary Schools have in the community.

- Improved visibility via the APSA Website and Social Media outlets, highlighting positive impacts that Private Postsecondary Schools have in the community. Networking - Increased statewide networking opportunities between member schools, workforce development institutions, employers, and more.

- Increased statewide networking opportunities between member schools, workforce development institutions, employers, and more. Training - General growth and diversification of assets and tools available to Arizona's Private Postsecondary Schools to ensure accreditation, compliance, and best practices leading to optimal student outcomes.

"I'm beyond excited to take on the challenge of helping Arizona's Private Postsecondary Schools succeed in today's ever changing higher education environment," said Ciardullo. "My commitment to our member and non-member schools alike is to be a megaphone for you. My mission is to share how you are positively impacting the lives of thousands of Arizonans via multiple education pathways to successful career outcomes."

About Arizona Private School Association

Based in Phoenix, AZ, the Arizona Private School Association (APSA) is a voluntary self-regulating association of private universities, colleges, technical schools, and career schools that provide a vast array of educational opportunities. These educational institutions cover the full gamut of postsecondary education: from short-term certificate and diploma programs, to associate and baccalaureate degrees, as well as masters and doctoral programs. APSA exists to promote the interests of its members, their executives, faculty, administrators, students, and the employers for whom students are being trained and educated. For more information, visit www.arizonapsa.org , or follow the company on LinkedIn .

