New 6-Axis Hexapod Robotic Stages and Cartesian Linear Robots Showcasing at the 2023 Robotics Summit

AUBURN, Mass. (PRWEB) May 08, 2023

Discover PI's featured applications for micro-precision 6-axis hexapod parallel kinematic robots, cartesian robots (gantries), and high precision linear-motor and torque motor stages at the 2023 Robotics Summit. The Summit's expo, held annually in Boston, offers hands-on access to state-of-the-art design and development of applications utilizing robotics and intelligent robotic systems and services.

PI's high precision robotics solutions and motion systems find applications in micro-assembly, test & metrology, high speed multi-axis alignment of optics, camera lenses and panels, and laser machining. PI focuses on global growth markets such as Industrial Automation, Semiconductor Manufacturing, Silicon Photonics, Quantum Computing, High Resolution Microscopy, and Life Sciences.

