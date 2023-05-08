Media Advisory - UPDATE - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, May 8, 2023
OTTAWA, ON, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
National Capital Region, Canada
|
|
Private meetings
|
|
The Prime Minister will speak with the Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith.
|
|
2:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in the Intergovernmental Leaders Forum that will focus on strengthening relationships with Self-Governing and Modern Treaty Partners from across the country.
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/08/c8418.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.