CLOSEM Apps Launches Promp.ly, the First AI Prompt Generator
Say Goodbye to Trial and Error: Promp.ly Takes the Guesswork out of Prompt Engineering with Advanced AI Technology
Most people don’t have time to learn how to properly use ChatGPT and other AI tools, so we created Promp.ly. Users can quickly get fantastic results without hours of trial and error.”RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CLOSEM Apps, the leading provider of productivity tools, has recently launched Promp.ly, the world's first automated prompt generator. (https://promp.ly) Promp.ly leverages the latest advances in AI technology to help users generate accurate, detailed, and effective content with ease.
— Laura Betterly
The skill of "prompt engineering" is a major requirement among those who use AI chatbots like OpenAI or ChatGPT. Users write a prompt, which directs the AI to generate content in the form of a blog post, a research article, support documentation, videos, audio files, a sales letter, or even something as simple as a recipe. The success of the output depends on the quality of the prompt, which requires a great deal of skill and experience.
Promp.ly eliminates the need for users to learn prompt engineering, as it takes care of the process for them. Its algorithm is designed to deliver the best results possible, without any guesswork or trial and error. Users can save time and frustration by using Promp.ly's easy and intuitive interface.
According to Laura Betterly, the co-founder of CLOSEM Apps, "We saw our customers rushing to use AI chatbots become frustrated with the lack of quality results. Most business people don’t have the time to learn how to become a prompt engineer so we put all our expertise into creating Promp.ly. Users can quickly get fantastic results without hours of trial and error."
The tool helps users achieve the best possible results from their AI chatbots, making their content creation process more efficient and effective, and is available for a one-time price of $97 offering unlimited use.
Users are raving about Promp.ly. Doris Caitak, an Amazon store owner says, “I’m not tech savvy, This was easy and gave me a great result. When I tried using AI before, my output was just OK. Using Promp.ly, it’s become outstanding!”
With Promp.ly, users can easily generate prompts for a variety of purposes, including marketing campaigns, social media posts, and academic research. The tool is designed to be versatile and user-friendly, with features that allow users to customize their prompts and adjust the level of detail and complexity.
Promp.ly is ideal for businesses of all sizes, as well as for individuals who want to increase their productivity. The tool can help users save time and resources, while also ensuring that their content is of the highest quality.
Promp.ly is a game-changer for those who use AI chatbots. With its advanced algorithm and user-friendly interface, it helps users generate accurate, detailed, and effective content with ease. By using Promp.ly, users can eliminate the need for prompt engineering and achieve the best possible results from their AI chatbots.
CLOSEM Apps (https://closemapps.com) continues to lead the way in delivering innovative and affordable productivity tools that help users achieve their goals and improve their workflows. Promp.ly is the latest addition to CLOSEM Apps' suite of productivity tools, which includes the popular apps CLOSEM (https://closem.ai), BOOKM (https://bookm.ai) and LINKEM (https://linkem.ai). The company is committed to delivering innovative solutions that help users achieve their goals and improve their workflows.
Richard Miles
CLOSEM, Inc.
+1 702-344-6305
email us here