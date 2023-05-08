Warranty Life and Crystaltech Nano Announce Partnership to Launch Liquid Glass with Screen Break Warranty in Europe
BELLINGHAM, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Warranty Life and Crystaltech Nano are excited to announce their strategic partnership to launch the Liquid Glass with Screen Break Warranty in the European mobile accessories market. This partnership builds on their successful collaboration in North America for the past 5 years and expands their offerings to Europe.
The Liquid Glass with Screen Break Warranty will offer coverage for screen breaks with liquid glass, tempered glass, and cases. Customers will be able to choose from coverage options of 100, 150, 250, and 500 Euros. Warranty Life has been a pioneer in the mobile app industry, providing the best end-user experience and true data analytics to offer competitive pricing.
CrystaltechNano was the first to offer liquid glass screen protection in North America in 2015 and bundle it with a screen break warranty. They have the ability to package and bundle the warranty with their German Nano Liquid Glass screen protector or with any OEM product.
Richard Hui, CEO of Warranty Life, is thrilled to bring his mobile app for screen break warranty coverage to Europe. He believes that today they can provide better pricing and service than the market is offering today.
CrystaltechNano previously tested the selling the EU market in 2018 and 2019, but lacked the Warranty Life app, technical capabilities and low cost coverage. They are now confident that they can bring a competitive advantage in the European market.
This strategic partnership between Warranty Life and Crystaltech Nano marks an exciting opportunity for the European mobile accessories market. Customers can now benefit from the Liquid Glass with Screen Break Warranty to protect their devices from screen breakage, backed by two innovative companies committed to providing the best user experience.
www.warrantylife.com or www.nanoinnovation.ca
For more information
Contact: Warranty Life Name: John Almond Email: john@warrantylife.com
Crystaltech Nano Name: Steven Zeitz Email: steven@gzedmobile.com
John Almond
Warranty Life
888-927-7269
