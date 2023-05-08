Beach, Singleton Advance ‘New Jersey Works Act’

Trenton – In an effort to bolster workforce development programs around the state, the Senate Labor Committee advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Jim Beach and Senator Troy Singleton which would permit businesses to partner with non-profit and educational institutions to create pre-employment training programs.

“We are seeing a growing trend in the job market where many positions are either very low-skill or very high-skill, with little opportunity for low-skill workers to learn and grow within their roles,” said Senator Beach (D-Camden/Burlington). “This legislation will create pathways for low-skill, low-wage workers to transition to higher-wage jobs with long-term career potential.”

The bill, S-1485, would provide financial incentives for businesses to partner with colleges, high schools, vocational schools or non-profits to create pre-employment and work readiness training programs. Participating businesses would receive credits towards their corporate business tax or gross income tax for the total amount spent on qualified training programs.

“We are constantly looking for creative ways to provide career development opportunities and talent pipelines in communities around the state,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “This program will facilitate partnerships between businesses in need of workers and educational facilities and non-profits with the capacity to provide quality pre-employment training – ultimately offering upward mobility opportunities to these individuals.”

Once they have completed the 12-week paid training program, trainees would be offered employment with the business funding the training program.

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 5-0.