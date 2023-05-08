VETRO- “20th Century Murano, Czech, and American Glass Masters" Curated by Italian Glass Expert Sergio Gnesin
New River Fine Art is pleased to announce its latest exhibition, "VETRO: 20th Century Murano Czech, and American Glass Masters," showcasing an all-encompassing collection of historical and contemporary fine art glass from Italy, the Czech Republic and the US curated by Italian Glass Expert, Sergio Gnesin.
— Lisa Burgess
This exhibition celebrates the unique allure of glass and the spellbinding enchantment it has conjured among diverse cultures and regions. Glass has been a material of immense cultural significance for centuries, and this exhibition celebrates the rich heritage of glassmaking techniques and applications across three primary regions - Bohemia, Murano, and the United States. The exhibition features a concentrated focus on the 20th and 21st centuries, a time of stunning proliferation of glass as a favored medium among preeminent designers, artisans, and artists. Gnesin has carefully curated a collection that highlights the unique traditions, artisanship, techniques, and cultural differences of these three regions. The exhibition features diverse artistic expressions, showcasing the limitless potential of glass as a medium.
"We are thrilled to present 'VETRO: 20th Century Murano Czech, and American Glass Masters" to our clients and the art community," said Lisa Burgess, owner of New River Fine Art. "Sergio Gnesin has curated an exceptional collection that showcases the beauty and versatility of glass in a wide range of prices, and we are excited to share it with South Florida.”
The exhibition is open to the public and runs from June 9, 2023, through July 9, 2023, at New River Fine Art, located at 822 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301. High-resolution images of the artworks are available from Gabriel Delgado, Operations Director, at marketing@newriverfineart.com or by calling 954.524.2100.
About Sergio Gnesin:
Sergio Gnesin, a distinguished art consultant and Murano glass collector, hailing from the Venetian region of Italy and currently based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, boasts over 25 years of extensive experience in the field. He has cemented his position as a revered connoisseur and dealer of Murano glass and has authored the critically acclaimed book, " Vetri di Ermanno Nason / The Glass Sculptures of Ermanno Nason" in 2003, along with several other catalogs for prestigious glass factories and exhibitions. Gnesin's expertise in the glass art domain has led to a long-standing collaboration with New River Fine Art, where he has been instrumental in organizing a series of successful glass exhibits since 2016., a testament to his exceptional accomplishments and remarkable contributions to the field. Additionally, his impressive roster of collaborations with renowned glass artists and institutions, including Pietro and Riccardo Ferro, Antonio Dei Rossi, Emanuel Toffolo, and WMODA, further underlines his outstanding reputation in the industry.
About New River Fine Art
New River Fine Art is one of South Florida’s most prestigious fine art galleries, presenting original works and fine art prints from Impressionist, 20th Century, Post War, and Contemporary Masters, Mid-Career and Emerging Artists.
