GVNG Technology, Inc. Announces Closing of New Round of Financing Led by Sentry

GVNG Logo

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GVNG Technology, Inc. (“GVNG”) a fintech company serving the philanthropic marketplace, announces that it has closed a new round of financing led by Sentry Financial, a Utah-based diversified financial services firm (“Sentry”).

The GVNG software platform provides a unique seamless ability to:

1. Create a fully compliant digital non-profit with 501 (c)(3) status in only 5 minutes.
2. Raise tax-deductible donations and apply for grants.
3. Create, operate, and manage Fiscally Sponsored Projects.
4. Grants funds to any nonprofit in the USA or internationally to any registered NGO.
5. Track how funds are raised and spent, with live financial analytics.
6. Provide complete accountability and transparency with real time reporting and audit trail.

“Sentry is pleased to participate in this latest round of financing”, Jonathan Ruga, Sentry CEO said. “The ability to take part in improving the effectiveness of how companies or individuals raise money for non-profits with the latest technology platform is important to Sentry. With GVNG’s excellent leadership team, unique product, and growing awareness, GVNG is well positioned to expand rapidly over the coming years. At a time when the need for philanthropic support is at an all time high, we are delighted to support such a worthy endeavor.”

“We’re very appreciative of Sentry’s support”, said Benjamin Lu, GVNG’s CEO. “Sentry’s investment in GVNG has extended reach. It’s good for the business and good for the causes aided by the charitable funds raised by GVNG’s clients. It lets us continue to grow and improve the platform, which even further amplifies our clients’ ability to raise more money to support more causes, creating the ultimate flywheel effect.”

About GVNG Technology, Inc.
GVNG Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. The GVNG platform uniquely delivers high-value automation for charitable foundations, corporate giving, and individuals. With GVNG, charitable organizations and individuals can create and manage Fiscally Sponsored Projects, Donor Advised Funds, and individual causes, amplifying donations and levels of impact with tax-deductible crowdfunding.

Learn more at gvng.org

Benjamin Lu
GVNG Technology, Inc.
+1 424-600-9840
email us here
